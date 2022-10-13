Amery’s Annie Zinn earned third place at the girls tennis sectional meet Oct. 5 at Eau Claire Regis.
Zinn lost her first-round match to Medford’s Audrey Ruesch, 6-1, 6-2, but rebounded to defeat Rice Lake’s Ayla Zuzek, 6-3, 6-3.
Amery’s Annie Zinn earned third place at the girls tennis sectional meet Oct. 5 at Eau Claire Regis.
Zinn lost her first-round match to Medford’s Audrey Ruesch, 6-1, 6-2, but rebounded to defeat Rice Lake’s Ayla Zuzek, 6-3, 6-3.
“She played her final match with strength and confidence,” Amery coach Tanya Julson said. “She beat a player from Rice Lake she had previously lost to. It was the best match of her career.”
Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson were the only other Amery players to advance. At No. 1 doubles, the pair lost to Columbus Catholic’s Declyn Tracy and Maria Elizabeth Garcia-Moya 6-1, 6-7, 10-5.
“After struggling a little in the first set, they started anticipating and finishing points at the net and turned the match around to win the second set,” Julson continued. “They were able to win the tiebreaker but played a very close and exciting match.”
Altoona was the sectional champion with 39 points and will advance to team state. Regis took second with 33 points, while Rice Lake scored 26. Amery with ninth with 11.
Next year’s lineup will look a lot different as the Warriors will graduate Zinn, Fisk, Johnson, Truc Nguyen, Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking.
Subsectional at Baldwin-Woodville
The Warriors advanced one singles player and one doubles team to the sectional meet based off the Oct. 3 subsectional meet in Baldwin-Woodville.
Annie Zinn won both her matches at No. 3 singles, beating Barron’s Mackenzie Weltin, 6-2, 6-0 and Osceola’s Grace Gilhousen, 6-2, 6-0.
Annabelle Fisk and Emma Johnson played a flawless match according to Julson in defeating Mondovi’s Keiryn Flaherty and Emma Ford, 6-4, 6-1 to advance as well.
Jorja Ajer went 1-1 at No. 4 singles, defeating Rice Lake’s Hannah Yeager, 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 in the first round, before losing 2-6, 6-4, 12-10 to Osceola’s Autumn Guckenberger in the semifinals.
Ella Fulton and Kaileigh Hosking lost a three-set tiebreaker to Baldwin-Woodville’s Mallory Hable and Emma Yanish at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 2-6, 12-10.
“Jorja and Ella and Kaileigh played their best matches of the season,” Julson said. “They battled higher seeded players but fell a couple points in the third set tiebreakers.”
Marissa Fisk won her first-round match at No. 2 singles, beating Barron’s Annikka Moe, 6-2, 6-1 before losing in the semifinals to Osceola’s Emma Stroshane, 6-1, 6-2.
Sala Hayes and Kaylee Waalen fell 6-0, 6-0 to Ellsworth’s Karissa Kollbaum and Josie Pechacek in the first round at No. 3 doubles. Barron’s Andrea Bechard posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Truc Nguyen at No. 1 singles.
Amery finished with 10 total points tied with Ellsworth. Baldwin-Woodville and Osceola scored 18 each, while Rice Lake added 16.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.