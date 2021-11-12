Colton Zacharias’ achievements on the gridiron didn’t go unnoticed by Lakeland coaches.
The Clayton senior standout was one of only six players to earn first team selections in the 8-Man West Division for his play on the offensive and defensive side of the football.
Luck’s Wyatt Jensen was named Player of the Year for offense and defense. Those two joined Siren’s Nick Webster, Shell Lake’s Wes Kilber and Prairie Farm’s Quade Larson and Jacob Rassbach as the six selections.
Fellow Clayton senior Thomas Gitzen earned first team defense and second team honors. Juniors Nick Luoma and Avery Starzecki were honorable mentions offense and defense, while freshman Alex Schradle was honorable mention offense.
Prairie Farm and Luck were co-champions. Prairie Farm had 12 players named to the three teams, while Luck had nine.
Out of the 54 players selected, 28 were seniors, 22 juniors, three were sophomores and Schradle was the only freshmen.
King nabs first-team volleyball selection
Junior Grace King earned Clayton’s only first team all-conference selection.
Conference champion Turtle Lake earned six selections led by player of the year Anika Torgerson while Clear Lake had five. Prairie Farm, Shell Lake and Northwood had three each.
Senior Rhea Bodsberg and junior Eden Siemsen were named to the second team.
Seniors earned 15 of the 23 selections, with juniors having six and sophomores registering two.
