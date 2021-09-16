Kaylee Yzermans carded a 49 for the Amery girls golf team at the latest Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 13 at Bristol Ridge Golf Club.
The Warriors finished seventh in the team standings with a 258.
St. Croix Central upset defending state champion Prescott by four shots, 173-177. Somerset took third at 199.
Central’s Sally Vangsness earned medalist honors with a 37, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot. Somerset’s Ava Pesha and SCC’s Sydney Burgess tied for third at 42.
Taylor Bush was the next Warrior after Yzermans with a 66. Rylee Thompson-ZIemer shot a 71 and Charlee Schroeder finished with a 72.
Warriors finish sixth at Clifton Highlands
Kaylee Yzermans shot a 53 as the Amery girls golf team finished sixth at the MBC meet Sept. 9 at Clifton Highlands.
Prescott won the meet with a 173. St. Croix Central took second at 189. Ellsworth was third at 226.
Prescott’s Ava Salay and St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness tied for medalist honors with a 40. Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch was third at 43.
Rylee Thompson-Ziemer was the next Warrior with a 60. Taylor Bush posted a 62 and Charlee Schroeder rounded out the Amery scoring with a 70.
Yzermans has top 10 finish at Pheasant Hills
Kaylee Yzermans finished with a 49 to lead the Amery girls golf team to a sixth place finish at the MBC meet Sept. 7 at Pheasant Hills.
Prescott won the meet with a 163. St. Croix Central shot a 180. Somerset was third with 189. Amery shot a 231.
Prescott’s Ava Salay was medalist with a 35. Somerset’s Ava Pesha was second, four shots behind. Prescott’s Maddie Reiter was third at a 40.
Taylor Bush carded a 54. Rylee Thompson-ZIemer finished with a 61. Charlee Schroeder posted a 67 for the Warriors.
