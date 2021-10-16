Amery’s Kaylee Yzermans shot a 95 at the WIAA Sectional meet Oct. 5 at Pheasant Hills in Hammond.
The score placed her in a three-way tie for 18th place with Hayward’s Alyson Reier and St. Croix Central’s Janessa Olson.
Prescott was the section champion with a 318, followed by Central’s 327. Those two teams qualified for the WIAA State Meet, which was held Oct. 11-12 in Madison.
The three lowest scores from teams three through eighth also advanced to the state meet. Those were Somerset’s Ava Pesha, who shot an 83, Hayward’s Gillian Johnson and Spooner’s Sydney Greenfield, who both tallied an 85.
