Kaylee Yzermans had an outstanding day at Krooked Kreek as the senior Amery girls golfer shot a 44 during the Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 2.
The 44 placed Yzermans fourth individually.
Prescott’s Ava Salay was medalist with a 36. Central’s Sally Vangsness was second with 37, followed by Prescott’s Liz Rohl with a 42. Yzermans edged Prescott’s Rhi Stutz, Maddie Reiter and Somerset’s Ava Pesha by a shot.
Prescott won the team title with a 168, followed by Central’s 183. Somerset placed third at 207. Amery was sixth at 242.
After Yzermans, Rylee Thompson-Ziemer posted a 58. Taylor Bush carded a 61 and Charlee Schroeder finished with a 79.
Conference Opener at Amery
Kaylee Yzermans shot a 52 for the Amery girls golf team during the Middle Border Conference season opening meet Aug. 30 at Amery Golf Club.
Prescott’s Liz Rohl and Jessica Heinsch earned medalist honors by shooting a 41 each. Prescott’s Ava Salay and St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness were two shots behind.
Defending state champion Prescott won the team title with a 170. Central took second at 191. Somerset was third at 237.
Charlee Schroeder was the next Warrior with a 64. Rylee Thompson-Ziemer carded a 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.