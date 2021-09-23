Another Middle Border Conference meet, another top 10 finish for Kaylee Yzermans.
Yzermans shot a 47 for the Amery girls golf team at the latest Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 16 at Ellsworth.
Prescott had five of the top six scores to win first place going away with a 160 low score. St. Croix Central was second with a 182 and Ellsworth placed third at 220. Amery finished sixth at 234.
Prescott’s Ava Salay was medalist with a 37, followed by teammate Liz Rohl with a 39. Cardinals Jessica Heinsch and Rhi Stutz tied for third with a 42.
The final MBC meet scheduled for Sept. 20 at Pheasant Hills was cancelled due to weather and not rescheduled. The conference championship is Sept. 22 at Krooked Kreek in Osceola.
