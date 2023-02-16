Carter Wollan finished with a game high 34 points as the St. Croix Central boys basketball team defeated Amery 73-57 Feb. 9.
Wollan shot 13-for-33 from the field and was 7-for-8 from the free throw line. He also added nine rebounds and four assists.
Blake Anderson recorded seven points and three steals as Joey Thorsheim and Jens Lindquist added five points each. Seth Waalen chipped in with eight rebounds.
The Warriors shot 41 percent from the field. Both teams finished with 30 rebounds, but Central had seven more assists and nine fewer turnovers.
Mason Sullivan led three Panthers in double figures with 22 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Kaden Fry chipped in with 11 points and five assists while Owen Talledge recorded 10 points and six rebounds. SCC shot 44.6 percent from the field overall.
Amery is now 0-12 in the conference and 5-15 overall.
Cumberland 62, Amery 41
The Beavers put the Feb. 6 game away thanks to outscoring Amery 33-16 in the first half.
David Olson had a game-high 20 points for Cumberland as he was 8-for-12 from the field. He added five rebounds. Gavin Gores contributed 14 points and eight rebounds. Jax Effertz tallied 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Vaughn Johnson finished with eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Cumberland shot 52 percent from the field overall and outrebounded Amery by eight. The Beavers also had five more assists.
Wollan finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Caleb Danielson posted 11 points and four rebounds. Tyler Meier contributed seven points and five rebounds. Thorsheim also pulled down five rebounds.
The Warriors shot 32.6 percent from the field overall.
