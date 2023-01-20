After scoring 50 points earlier this season, Carter Wollan accomplished another rarity for the Amery boys basketball team against Webster Jan. 12.
The sophomore sensation recorded a triple double in the Warriors’ 77-55 win.
He shot 11-for-19 from the field to finish with a game-high 31 points. He also added 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Wollan was also perfect from the free throw line.
Two other Warriors reached double figures. Jens Lindquist scored 21 points as he was 8-for-15 from the field. He added four rebounds and dished five assists. Caleb Danielson scored 11 points along with four rebounds.
Blake Anderson contributed five points and six rebounds while Joey Thorsheim scored five points and five rebounds.
The Warriors shot 49.1 percent from the field overall (29-for-59). They also finished with 21 assists to Webster’s seven.
Felipe Juarez led three Webster players in double figures with 13 points. Dominic Ricci tallied 11 and Sawyer Winkler finished with 10. Ricci pulled down six rebounds as Winkler chipped in with seven.
Amery had a 35-23 halftime lead.
SCC 79, Amery 53
Six Panthers scored between eight and 14 points as SCC shot over 52 percent from the field to earn the Jan. 13 win.
Mason Sullivan led three Panthers in double figures with 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. Jeff Pettit chipped in with 12 points. Mitchell Larson recorded 10 points.
Simon Herink finished with nine points. Nolan Merth and Kaden Fry tallied eight points each.
Wollan recorded a game-high 33 points as he shot 8-for-17 from the field overall. Danielson and Anderson were the next highest scorers with four points each. Danielson and Thorsheim pulled down six rebounds each.
A day after the sharp shooting against Webster, Amery struggled from the field, going 14-for-38 (36.8 percent). They also committed 24 turnovers to SCC’s 14.
Altoona 67, Amery 46
Wollan led the Warriors with 20 points as the Rails prevailed in the Jan. 10 game.
He shot 5-for-13 from the field overall but was 9-for-9 from the free throw line. He pulled down nine rebounds along with five steals.
Lindquist added eight points while Danielson had five points and seven rebounds. Anderson also pulled down seven rebounds.
The Warriors are now 0-6 in the conference and 4-8 overall.
