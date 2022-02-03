The Amery boys basketball team went into halftime down only one point against Somerset Jan. 28.
Any chances of earning its first conference win were doomed in the second half as they scored only 17 points. Somerset pulled away to earn the 61-48 win.
Lake DeJongh led the Spartans with a game-high 16 points and nine rebounds. Rory Hoff added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Waskul chipped in with nine points, five rebounds and five assists.
Somerset shot 37.2% from the field and went 13-for-31 from the free throw line.
Carter Wollan led three Amery players in double figures with 14 points. Jens Lindquist tossed in 13, while Lane Frederick added 10 along with six rebounds. Although he didn’t score, Dayton White had 13 rebounds along with four steals.
Amery went 22-for-34 from the free throw line, but struggled from three-point range, going 0-for-11.
Amery dropped a pair of nonconference games earlier in the week, a 57-50 setback to Barron Jan. 25 and a 79-55 score to Cumberland Jan. 24.
Jax Effertz led four Cumberland players in double figures with 28 points along with seven rebounds. Vaughn Johnson posted 17 points while David Olson recorded 14 points and seven assists. Monty Peterson chipped in with 13 and five assists.
Amery is now 0-9 in the conference and 2-13 overall.
