Carter Wollan broke a streak those associated with the Amery boys basketball program was very happy to see go away.
The freshmen earned a second team Middle Border all-conference selection, becoming the first Warrior player to earn an all-conference selection since Tyler Peterson and Galen Coy earned ones during the 2018-19 season.
Wollan was joined on the second team by Baldwin-Woodville’s Eli Coenen and Keegan Ofstie, St. Croix Central’s Carson Hinzman, Osceola’s Brayden Bradway and Somerset’s Savion Mull.
Conference champion Prescott earned two first team all-conference selections in Jordan Malmlov, named Player of the Year and Dallas Wallin. The pair were joined by Central’s Colin Hackbarth, Ellsworth’s Jack Janke, B-W’s Cameron Thompson, and Altoona’s Evan Peterson.
The Cardinals finished with the most selections with four, followed by Baldwin-Woodville’s three. Scott Benoy of Baldwin-Woodville was selected Coach of the Year.
Seniors dominated the team with 11 of the 18 selections. Wollan was the only freshman selected.
