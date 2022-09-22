The Amery boys soccer team is now over .500 for the season thanks to its fourth straight win, a 3-0 shutout over Altoona/Fall Creek Sept. 15.
“We did a very good job of implementing a new defensive tactic, which both held a strong defensive front while also better supporting the attack,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “With only two days to make the change, it was a big ask and the kids stepped up incredibly well.”
Marcus Bosley, Ryder Fern and Matteo Cirelli tallied the Warrior goals (3-1-1 conference, 4-3-1 overall) while Josh Stauner registered two assists and Alex Lester had one.
“Matteo Cirelli continued to be class in midfield, with Alex Lester as an ever-improving companion and Danny Tylee holding down defensive midfield,” Boyd said. “Chad Sarsland did incredibly well organizing our defensive unit, with Aylen Castorena and Braydin Lindner joining him.”
Sean Evenson stopped seven shots to earn the shutout.
“Defensively, Sean Evenson had his best game yet in goal (something I’ve been able to say just about every game) and I need to repeat how proud I am of the kids for adjusting to a new ask of them in our defensive strategy,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd continued.
Amery 1, B-W 0
Matteo Cirelli’s goal was the difference in the Sept. 12 game as the Warriors earned another win.
“Our defense and midfield did a very good of transitioning the ball with control into attacking phase,” Boyd said. “Our attack did well getting downfield and generating shots, though the quality of some of those shots left something to be desired. Both teams had chances at goal, but we were able to convert through a great assist from Carter Sorenson and finish by Matteo Cirelli.
“We did lag in transitioning into the attacking phase at times, as Baldwin pushed hard to find an equalizer. It was, as expected, a very tight and fun game.”
Ryder Fern posted four shots on goal, while Cirelli added three. Alex Lester, Derrick Chute and Sorenson finished with two shots each.
“Baldwin’s keeper made several saves to keep the game close, and Sean Evenson did the same in goal for us,” Boyd continued. “If the bounces go a little differently, either team could have come out with the win; it was a very close match and blast to watch, especially for anyone who doesn’t have a rooting interest.”
Evenson registered 15 saves to earn the win.
“We have a few things to work on as we move into the middle and end of the season, but consistent improvement is what we aim for; work hard and see how far that can take us,” Boyd concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.