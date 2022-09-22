Sorenson

Carter Sorenson

Photo by Frank Novak

The Amery boys soccer team is now over .500 for the season thanks to its fourth straight win, a 3-0 shutout over Altoona/Fall Creek Sept. 15.

“We did a very good job of implementing a new defensive tactic, which both held a strong defensive front while also better supporting the attack,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “With only two days to make the change, it was a big ask and the kids stepped up incredibly well.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.