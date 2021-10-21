The Amery boys soccer team is heading into the postseason on a winning streak.
The streak reached five as the Warriors blanked Hayward 4-0 in its regular season finale Oct. 14. It’s now been a month since Amery lost a game.
“Our midfield did a great job controlling the game and working the ball to the attacking half,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “We had a bit of trouble early finding shots. Eventually, our midfielders were able to find the passes into the penalty area and were able to capitalize on their shots.”
Dayton White tallied two goals for Amery, who finished its regular season with a 11-2-2 record. Justin Walter and Ryder Fern added the other goals.
“Dayton’s two goals on either side of halftime were crucial to give our side the confidence to continue playing with confidence,” Boyd said. “Hayward’s defense held really well through most of the first half, so finding those goals were integral.”
Otto Whitley, Walter and White were credited with the assists. JC Wentz stopped three Hayward shots to earn Amery’s third straight shutout win.
“Our defense was excellent, shutting down Hayward’s attack throughout the game, with a few moments where they were able to find their way through,” said Amery coach Christopher Boyd.
Smestad nets hat trick in shutout win over Barron
Jack Smestad tallied three goals as the Warriors picked up the 6-0 win over Barron Oct. 11.
“Our midfield did a good job of controlling play and snuffing out attacks before they largely developed,” explained Amery coach Christopher Boyd. “We did a good job of finding through balls to our forwards and, when Barron adjusted, moving those to the outside to get balls in from the wings.
“Our defense was effective in dealing with Barron’s attacks, preventing shots from being taken or reaching the goal.”
Ryder Fern, Justin Walter and Dayton White tallied the other goals for Amery. Walter, White posted two assists each as Derrick Chute and Aylen Castorena recorded one each.
“Our second goal before halftime was immense,” Boyd said. “Barron’s goalie had stood on his head to deny us a second, so that breakthrough was really important. Dayton White’s goal a few minutes into the second half was similarly important; it set the tone for the half.”
Although he didn’t have a goal or assist, Boyd noted the play of Josh Stauner.
“I was very pleased with Josh Stauner’s contributions from the left wing,” Boyd continued. “He has been a consistent provider of assists and is stellar positionally. In addition, we had immense leadership from all six seniors; they were committed in their play and selfless.”
JC Wentz stopped one shot in net to preserve the shutout.
PLAYOFFS
Amery earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 sectional. Its first round opponent will be a familiar foe – Osceola. The game starts at 4 p.m., Thursday.
If the Warriors survive they would play the winner of No. 2 Spooner/Shell Lake or No. 7 St. Croix Central 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, in the regional final.
The sectional semifinal is Thursday, Oct. 28. The sectional final is Saturday, Oct. 30.
The WIAA State Tournament is Nov. 4-6 in Milwaukee.
