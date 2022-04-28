The Amery track and field team hosted an outdoor meet April 19 as the girls finished first and the boys took second.
“It was great to be able to compete outside, especially with the cold and wet spring that we have been having,” Amery coach Justin Schuh said.
The girls scored 132.5 points compared to Hudson’s 64.5 and New Richmond’s 63.
Grace Williamson had a hand in four first place finishes. She won the 100 hurdles (18.55 seconds), high jump (4-10), 200-meter dash (29.07) and was part of the 400 relay along with Siri Yuhas, Hannah Rosenberg, Luciana Aizpurua, who posted a time of 52.94 seconds.
Grace Carlson won two firsts in the 300 hurdles (52.84) and the long jump (15-2½). Alaina Rivard won the discus (94-1) and shot put (33-3). Aizpurua took the 100-meter dash (12.66), Natasha Tiry claimed the 800-meter dash (2:29.94) while Alex Edwards won the 1,600-meter dash (5:41.17).
The Warriors had multiple second place finishes with Kelly Fern taking second in the 200 meter dash (29.42) and the pole vault (6-9), Yuhas in the 100 meter dash (14.01), Jaidyn McAlpine in the 1600 meter run (5:43.58), Edwards in the 300 hurdles (56.80), Anna Gould in the 800 meter run (2:38.24), Carlson in the high jump (4-8), Ani Abraham in the triple jump (28-9½), Hadassah Ingham in the long jump (14-5¼) and the 3,200 meter relay of Ingham, Gould, Paige Komanec and Kaitlyn Peterson (11:44.20).
Third place finishes went to Tiry in the high jump, Rachael Locke in the pole vault and Rosenberg in the triple jump.
For the boys, New Richmond won the meet with 141 points, while Amery scored 72. Barron placed third with 28.
The boys had four first place finishes with the 800-meter relay of Kruse Yuhas, Logan Dockendorf, Gavin Melberg and Jack Smestad clocking in with a time of 1:38.64 and the 3,200-meter relay of Aylen Castorena, Josh Stauner, Derrick Chute and Marcus Bosley posting a time of 9:41.68. Dockendorf had a time of 2:12.23 in the 800-meter run. Caleb Danielson took the long jump at 19-9.
Amery had six second place finishes with Melberg in the 100-meter dash (12.02), Aidan Ziegler in the 400-meter run (54.79), Dockendorf in the pole vault (9-9), Smestad in the long jump (18-8 ½), the 400-meter relay of Yuhas, Smestad, Melberg and Danielson (46.89) and the 1,600-meter relay of Ziegler, Dockendorf, Castorena and Stauner (3:50.29).
Third place finishes went to Bosley in the 1,600-meter run (5:22.72), Sam Kelling in the 300 hurdles (51.02), pole vault (9-9) and triple jump (33-9¼) and Melberg in the high jump (5-4).
“I am looking forward to warmer temperatures,” Schuh said.
