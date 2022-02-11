The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control approved a number of fall sport changes recently, which were recommendations from coaches.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership, including Amery.
Approved were 12 recommendations originated and advanced by the fall coaches’ or officials’ advisory committees following review by the executive staff, Sports Advisory Committee and the Advisory Council. Changes that will affect some area teams are as follows:
Volleyball
Rules will now allow teams to remain on the same bench throughout the match if coaches and officials agree. Otherwise, National Federation of State High School Associations rules state teams will switch benches after each set.
Football
Two recommendations for change in the football regulations received Board support for implementation in 2022. The first adds language that prohibits an 8- or 11-player program from rescheduling another opponent in the same week it forfeited a game for any reason.
The second approved recommendation in football eliminates the allowance for issuing equipment and testing on Monday prior to the first allowed practice on Tuesday, effective in the fall of 2022.
Soccer
In soccer, the Board supported a recommendation to reduce the goal differential threshold to enact the mercy rule from 10 goals to eight. Starting in the fall of 2022, when a team builds an eight-goal lead once the game reaches the 60-minute mark, the match will end.
Tennis
A pair of recommendations from the Tennis Coaches Advisory were advanced into rule by the Board. The first adopts the third-set, tie-breaking procedure to determine the match winner for the entire State Tournament Series beginning in 2022-23. The second regulation added edits existing language to allow a hat to be worn during a match played in inclement conditions as long as illegal logos are not visible.
Golf
In golf, the boys and girls regulations will be edited to allow a maximum of 15 meets if one of the meets is scheduled on a non-school day. The former language provided 15 meets only if one was scheduled on a Saturday.
Officials
In other action, three Officials Advisory Committee recommendations were approved. The Board eliminated the 12-hour waiting period before coaches are able to rank officials, effective at the start of the spring sports season this year.
In addition, three-person officiating crews will be required for the softball sectional semifinals beginning in 2023. Existing playoff procedures require three-person crews in the sectional finals and State Tournament.
The Board also supported adding black as an approved color for baseball umpires beginning this spring.
