Last week’s article kicked off the preview of post season winter sports and this week we continue with high school playoff hockey; basketball fans, previews will be coming in the next two weeks for post-season play. High school playoff hockey holds a special place in my heart, with many great memories of trips to Madison to watch the WIAA State Hockey Championships. This began for me playing high school hockey in Amery, making the trek with family and friends, eventually evolved into an annual event for 20 plus years.
During those years I was fortunate enough to officiate at the state tournament nine times and every trip holds its own great memories. Hopefully this year I will be able to add to those great memories as the Warriors hockey team battles to earn their spot at the state tournament, which will be held at Bob Suter’s Capital Ice Arena for the first time. A venue that will make the state tournament atmosphere a great one compared to that at the Alliant Energy Center.
For those of you that read the article on Rivalry Week from two weeks, know the Warriors Hockey team was going to be involved in some great battles the last two weeks of the regular season. They answered the test and have won six games in a row along with claiming a Middle Border Conference Championship in the process. For those of you that were not able to attend any games during this stretch, especially the Baldwin and Somerset games. The Warriors have shown their speed and skill over this span to dominate opponents, outscoring their opponents 40-6 during the six game winning streak, to push their overall record to 19-4 on the season.
As the regular season wrapped up this past weekend, high school playoff hockey is upon us, and the Warriors will compete in Section 1 of the WIAA Division 2 bracket. Head Coach Tim Henningsgard had this to mention about playoff hockey, “Playoffs are fun, and I happen to have the best seat in the house. Watching the kids compete at their highest level is rewarding.” With a great regular season, the Warriors earned the #2 in the section, with the New Richmond Tigers gaining the #1 seed, who the Warriors beat 3-2 in mid-January. Other teams and seeds in Section 1 are; #3 Rice Lake, #4 Hayward, #5 WSFLG, #6 Medford, #7 Spooner, and #8 Chequamegon.
As the #2 seed, Amery will host #7 Spooner, Thursday Feb 16 at 7 pm at the Amery Ice Arena. Spooner comes in with a regular season record of 4-11 with wins in the section of WSFLF and Chequamegon. This past Saturday the Warriors traveled to Spooner to finish out the regular season and came away with an 11-1 victory. In the dominant performance, the Warriors outshot the Rails 53-15 and seven different Warriors tallied goals on the day. Look for this same type of performance Thursday during the first round of the playoffs.
Looking ahead to possible sectional opponents for the Warriors, which if the Warriors are able to win this Thursday against Spooner they would advance to the sectional semi-final Tuesday February 21 at 7:00 pm in Amery. The opponent would be the winner of Rice Lake (6-17) vs Medford (7-15), who play Thursday February 16 in Rice Lake. According to coach Henningsgard, Rice Lake should come away with the win. “Rice Lake is always tough this time of year,” stated Henningsgard as they are the defending Division 2 State Champions. The Warriors of Rice Lake have been tested all season, playing in the Big Rivers Conference, which has skewed their record over recent years. The Big Rivers Conference has proven over the years to be one of the best hockey conferences in the state.
Since the installment of two divisions for hockey, Amery vs Rice Lake has been a frequent match up. In 2019 Rice Lake came into Amery as the 4 seed and upset the top seeded Warriors 2-0 on their way to a sectional championship. I would imagine this game will be brought up to the current Amery team to remind them of what type of effort they are going to get from Rice Lake. In most recent history, Rice Lake defeated Amery 4-2 last season in the sectional final. If you did not have the delight of being at the Amery Ice Arena for this game, the environment was a great one. These two games should be enough fuel to get a great effort out of the Amery Warriors, and hopefully another playoff win.
As the Warriors look to achieve another team goal for the season, which is a return trip to the sectional final on February 24 in Amery. If able to accomplish this goal, all roads are leading to a rematch with New Richmond with a trip to the WIAA State Hockey Tournament on the line. The Tigers are ranked #1 in Division 2, Big Rivers Conference Champions, and have a regular season record of 19-4. New Richmond has had an outstanding regular season, where they are lead by junior forward Catcher Langness (19G, 36A) and back-ended by goalie Blake Milton (1.72 GAA/0.932 save percentage). This potential matchup is one hockey fans dream of and at this point of the season, one that will be rememberable.
Recent history between the Warriors and the Tigers have been great games, dating back to last years sectional semifinals where the Warriors won 5-4 in overtime. Most recent game between the two Division 2 Rivals came in mid-January where the Warriors were able to skate to a 3-2 victory. This was great game from start to finish, with both teams displaying their speed and skill from start to finish, much of the same would be expected if the matchup happens in the sectional final. Keep you calendar open for Friday February 24 and hopefully we all can be a part of the packed house at Amery Ice Arena to watch the Warriors try to revenge the runner up showing from last season.
“Playing in the sectional final last year taught us a lot. You think you and your guys are ready for that type of energy in the building but until and when you experience; it is quite a rush,” remarked Coach Henningsgard on the experience from last season. It would be a great way to end February seeing the Warriors playing for a trip to Madison, and hopefully adding to my personal memories of attending State High School Hockey.
