Last week’s article kicked off the preview of post season winter sports and this week we continue with high school playoff hockey; basketball fans, previews will be coming in the next two weeks for post-season play.  High school playoff hockey holds a special place in my heart, with many great memories of trips to Madison to watch the WIAA State Hockey Championships.  This began for me playing high school hockey in Amery, making the trek with family and friends, eventually evolved into an annual event for 20 plus years.  

During those years I was fortunate enough to officiate at the state tournament nine times and every trip holds its own great memories.  Hopefully this year I will be able to add to those great memories as the Warriors hockey team battles to earn their spot at the state tournament, which will be held at Bob Suter’s Capital Ice Arena for the first time.  A venue that will make the state tournament atmosphere a great one compared to that at the Alliant Energy Center. 

