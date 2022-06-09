Kohler’s Nolan Vilwock defeated Amery’s JC Wentz 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the WIAA Boys Division 2 State Tennis Tournament last week in Madison.
Wentz received a special qualifier to play in the state tournament.
He started out with a 1-0 start in the first set thanks to strong serving. Vilwock responded with some hard serves of his own as well as dominating shots from the baseline.
“Though many of the games were close throughout the entire match, Vilwock pulled away with his overwhelming serves and aggressive shot selection,” explained Amery coach Levi Busse. “Wentz was able to take multiple games along the way, but unfortunately couldn’t string enough points together to capture the necessary number of games to come out ahead.”
Vilwock went onto win his second-round match as well.
Wentz finished his senior season 12-4 and a career singles record of 30-7. Additional accomplishments include being a three-time letter winner, a 2019 conference champion member, the individual conference, and section champion at No. 2 singles in 2021 and a state qualifier the last two years.
