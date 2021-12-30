The Clear Lake wrestling team didn’t lose a match against Shell Lake, winning 57-6 in a dual match Dec. 16.
The Warriors won 10 matches, while Shell Lake won its only match via a forfeit at 138 pounds.
Six of the 10 matches were via pins. Mitchell Anderson pinned Briar Naglosky in one minute, 22 seconds at 132 pounds. Cayden Paulson pinned Carter Allen in 1:30 at 145 pounds.
William Koch recorded the fastest time, pinning Joseph Harrington in 24 seconds at 152 pounds. Tyler Sunday defeated Brockton Naessen in 1:45 at 160 pounds. Lukas Paulson recorded a pin over Maximus Elliott at 170 pounds in 1:07.
Jordan Haley earned the final Warrior pin at 220 pounds, defeating Elijah Peterson in 40 seconds.
Steven Wood registered a 7-2 decision over Tanner Bandoli at 120 pounds. Forfeit wins were courtesy of Trevor Gilbertson (126), Jonathan Anderson (182) and Miguel Valdovinos (195).
