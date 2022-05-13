The Clear Lake softball team scored a season-high 20 runs May 3 to defeat Bruce 20-18.
The Warriors scored seven runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third inning to highlight the victory.
Four Warriors had three hits – Kellyn Hayden, Brooke Cress, Ericka Strenke and Maddie Rosen. Cress, Strenke, Emily Roessler had three runs scored.
Emily Hadac, Hayden, Brooke Hadac, Kallie Barthman and Maddie Rosen scored two runs.
Hadac finished with five RBI. Hayden, Strenke, Roessler and Rosen added two RBI each.
Prairie Farm then defeated Clear Lake 19-7 May 6.
Prairie Farm scored eight runs in the fifth inning and six runs in the sixth inning to ice the victory.
Emily Roessler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Hayden added two hits. Ellie Cress and Hayden had two RBI each.
Clear Lake is now 4-4 overall.
