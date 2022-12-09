The Amery wrestling team took home four first places at the Big Lake Invitational Dec. 2.
The Warriors were the only Wisconsin team in the 10-team invitational.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 9:22 pm
The Amery wrestling team took home four first places at the Big Lake Invitational Dec. 2.
The Warriors were the only Wisconsin team in the 10-team invitational.
Koy Hopke needed only 96 seconds to win his four matches at 220 pounds. His shortest match was 14 seconds over Pierz’s Jack Byker in the semifinals while his longest match was 44 seconds over Royalton-Upsala’s Bryce Holm in the finals.
Grant Cook recorded three pins to take the individual title at 195 pounds. His final match was in 55 seconds over Royalton-Upsala’s Kaden Holm.
Wyatt Ingham tallied two pins and a decision to win the 182-pound title. The final match was the 6-2 win over Minnetonka’s Marco Christiansen.
Brendan Burke had a pin and a bye before posting a 9-0 major decision over Pierz’s Carter Young in the 113-pound final.
Lane Andersen used a pin and a decision before losing via pin to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s Trey Gunderson in the 120-pound final.
Antonio Sowell finished third at 106 pounds. He recorded two decisions before winning 6-5 over Pierz’s Kyle Stangl in the third-place match.
Hunter Beese placed fifth at 138 pounds while Trevor Hinz finished sixth at 152 pounds.
Somerset Triangular
Amery picked up two wins in its season opener Somerset Triangular Dec. 1, defeating Somerset 60-24 and Ellsworth 38-33.
Against the Spartans, Amery picked up six pins. Hunter Beese started at 138 pounds, followed by Trevor Hinz’s pin in 89 seconds at 152 pounds.
Somerset led 18-12 after the first five matches, but Amery won the next eight matches to put the match away. Wyatt Ingham won his match at 182 pounds in 27 seconds, Grant Cook took 55 seconds to win his match at 195 pounds, Koy Hopke only needed 26 seconds to win at 220 pounds and Antonio Sowell won in 57 seconds at 106 pounds.
Earning forfeit wins were Cody Stinson at 285 pounds, Brendan Burke at 113 pounds, Lane Anderson at 120 pounds and Benito Widiker at 126 pounds.
Against Ellsworth, the Warriors clinched the match in its upper weights. Ingham recorded a pin at 182 pounds in 90 seconds. Cook won via forfeit at 195 pounds, while Hopke needed only 13 seconds to win at 220 pounds.
Amery started fast winning the first three matches. Sowell won via pin at 106 pounds, while Burke tallied a 15-3 major decision at 113 pounds and Lane Anderson used a 12-1 major decision at 120 pounds.
Ellsworth won six of the next seven matches with Beese’s pin at 138 pounds the only Amery points in that stretch.
