The Amery boys golf team finished seventh at the Division 2 State Tournament at Blackwolf Run – Meadows Course. L-R: Coach Bill Peterson, Trevor Hinz, Aaron Mork, Vincent Greene, Blu Anderson and Elliot Greene.
In his final high school golf match, Blu Anderson earned a top 15 finish.
Contributed
The Amery boys golf team finished seventh at the Division 2 State Tournament at Blackwolf Run – Meadows Course in Kohler.
The Warriors finished with a 673 over the two-day event June 5-6, 16 shots better than last year’s total, where they finished eighth.
Edgewood repeated as state champion with a 615, defeating Winneconne by 23 shots. Kettle Moraine Lutheran was third at 656.
In his final high school golf match, Blu Anderson earned a top 15 finish, shooting an 83-76 for a 159 total. Last year, he shot a 163.
Aaron Mork was the next Warrior, carding an 85-81 for a 166 total. Mork shot a 176 last year.
Elliot Greene in his first state tournament posted an 85-87 for a 172 total. Vincent Greene finished with a 176 total, recording a 90-86. He shot a 174 last year. Trevor Hinz rounded out the Amery scoring with a 96-89 for a 185 total. Last year, Hinz shot a 176.
The Warriors posted a 343 in the first day, which placed them seventh. In round two, their score was 330, the third lowest round among the eight teams.
Winnecone’s Winston Knobloch was the state individual champion, shooting a 72-75 for a 147 total. Edgewood’s Alex Weiss was second, three shots behind. Peshtigo’s Grant Bauman and Edgewood’s Zeke Boos tied for third, one shot behind.
Along with Anderson, Amery will graduate Max Mike, Zach Long, Jens Lindquist and Maverick Goulet.
