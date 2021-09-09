The Amery girls tennis team gave up only five points in five matches as it blanked Barron in a nonconference dual Aug. 31.
“Barron doesn’t have a full team, so they had to forfeit No. 2 and No. 3 doubles,” said Amery coach Tanya Julson.
Deidra Meyer and Marissa Fisk recorded shutouts at No. 1 and No. 4 singles respectively.
Lily Marquand and Annabelle Fisk won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles each. Alaina Rivard and Ella Gould rounded out the Warrior wins at No. 1 doubles with a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Amery 5, Ellsworth 2
The Warriors took three of the four singles matches to defeat Ellsworth in a conference battle Aug. 30.
“Our singles players continue to perform well,” said Amery coach Tanya Julson.
In particular was Lily Marquand at No. 4 singles. She defeated Ellsworth’s Betsy Foster 7-5, 6-4.
“She battled and won a close match,” Julson continued.
Julson also praised her double teams. Ella Gould and Alaina Rivard won 6-4,6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Ella Fulton/Annabelle Fisk won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
“The doubles teams are moving together and anticipating the next shot,” Julson said. “They are improving with each match.”
The only sour note was Ashley Benysek having to retire from her match at No. 2 singles due to an injury.
Eau Claire North Quadrangular
Amery went 1-2 in the Eau Claire North quadrangular Aug. 28.
The Warriors routed Black River Falls 7-0, fall to Eau Claire North 4-3 and West Salem 5-2.
The final scores didn’t paint the whole picture.
“This was the same night as the Fall Festival talent show and for the final match against West Salem we needed to forfeit No. 4 singles,” Julson explained. “Also, three of our senior varsity players didn’t play because they needed to get back for the talent show.”
Against Black River Falls, Deidra Meyer and Lily Marquand won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 4 singles respectively. Ashley Benysek and Truc Nguyen won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles each. Alaina Rivard and Ella Gould also won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Ashley Benysek and Annie Zinn claimed Amery’s two points against West Salem. Benysek won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Zinn won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Meanwhile, the Warriors won three of the singles matches against North.
Deidra Meyer earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Ashley Benysek defeated North’s Leah Nelson 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Truc Nguyen went to three sets but prevailed at No. 3 singles.
