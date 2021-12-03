The season opening game couldn’t have gone any better for the Clear Lake girls basketball team.
The Warriors had eight players score with three in double figures as they routed Spring Valley. Nov. 18.
“I was surprised how well we shot the ball for our first game of the season,” Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert explained. “We came out with great energy and hit shots. That got us a 17-0 lead and got rid of the first game nerves.”
Clear Lake shot 26-for-52 (50%) from the field, including 8-for-19 from three-point range.
Kate Rosen led the Warriors with 19 points and eight rebounds. Maddie Rosen filled the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Nora Eggert tossed in 10.
Lizzie Rosen and Brenna Peterson had seven points each. Rosen pulled down 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“I thought we ran the offense well and got a lot of good looks,” Chad Eggert stated. “Defensively, we still need to work on a few things.”
Mara Ducklow had 14 points for the Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.