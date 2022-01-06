The No. 1 team in Division 2 wrestling in Wisconsin showed why they earned that ranking last week in River Falls.
Out of 41 teams that competed in the Northern Badger Invitational, Amery had three individual champions which was the most. Those finishes helped the Warriors earn the team title with 340 points. Baldwin-Woodville was second with 312.5, followed by Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal with 277.
Koy Hopke claimed the 220 pound title. His five wins were courtesy of pins (three), major decision and a bye. The final match was a 14-2 win over Cadott’s Gavin Tegels. Hopke is now 15-0 on the season.
Kale Hopke earned the 195 pound title. His five wins were by pins (three), decision and a bye. The final match was a notable one, as he earned a 5-3 win over Abbotsford/Colby’s Carter Grewe, handing him his first loss of the season. Hopke improved to 14-2 on the season.
Wyatt Ingham posted Amery’s final championship at 152 pounds thanks to a 3-1 win over Cadott’s Tristan Drier in sudden death. His other four wins were by pins (three) and decision. Ingham is now 12-4 on the season.
Brendan Burke was one of three Warriors who claimed second place finishes. Burke recorded two pins, a major decision and a bye on his way to the 106 pound final where he fell 7-6 to Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser.
Eddie Simes had three pins and a decision on his record until falling 10-1 to St. Croix Central’s Devin Wasley in the 170 pound title. Simes’ record is now 13-3.
Robert Beese had two pins, a decision and a bye at 285 pound before losing 8-4 to River Falls’ Vito Massa in the title. Beese is now 14-2 on the year.
Grant Cook finished third at 182 pounds losing 7-6 to Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen in the semifinals but rebounding to defeat River Falls’ Gavin Kohel 3-0 for third place.
Other Warriors who placed included Lane Anderson and Joseph Wentz, who both placed seventh at 113 and 138 pounds respectively. Trevor Hinz rounded out the Warrior placing as he was 12th at 145 pounds.
