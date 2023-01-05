Cheesehead

Robert Beese wrestles hard at last year’s Cheesehead Invite. The Warriors are looking to bring home big wins again.

There seems to be three constants in today’s world; death, taxes, and Amery High School wrestling continuing the compete at a high level. Coming off back-to-back team state championships, the Warriors still appear to have the foot on the gas as they continue their pursuit of the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Warriors are coming off a Barron Invitational on December 10th in which they left as team champions among 14 teams and had six individual champions. Those champions were Tony Sowell (106 lbs.), Brendan Burke (113 lbs.), Lane Anderson (120 lbs.), Wyatt Ingham (182 lbs.), Grant Cook (195 lbs.), and Koy Hopke (220 lbs.). Following the Barron Invitational, the Warriors went on a road trip to Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois where they competed in the 34th annual Al Dvorak Invitational. With 39 teams at the event, this is widely known as one of the premier high school wrestling events in the entire country. Despite the plethora of talent, the Warriors finished 5th out of 39 teams with 137 points. They finished as the top Wisconsin school in the invitational. The Warriors managed to place five individuals on the podium with Brendan Burke placing 5th (113 lbs.), Lane Anderson placing 8th (120 lbs.), Wyatt Ingham placing 3rd (182 lbs.), Grant Cook placing 2nd (195 lbs.), and Koy Hopke in 1st place (220 lbs.). With such impressive competition at the Al Dvorak Invitational, it is a fine accomplishment to contend and battle with these regional and national foes. 

