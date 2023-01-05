There seems to be three constants in today’s world; death, taxes, and Amery High School wrestling continuing the compete at a high level. Coming off back-to-back team state championships, the Warriors still appear to have the foot on the gas as they continue their pursuit of the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Warriors are coming off a Barron Invitational on December 10th in which they left as team champions among 14 teams and had six individual champions. Those champions were Tony Sowell (106 lbs.), Brendan Burke (113 lbs.), Lane Anderson (120 lbs.), Wyatt Ingham (182 lbs.), Grant Cook (195 lbs.), and Koy Hopke (220 lbs.). Following the Barron Invitational, the Warriors went on a road trip to Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois where they competed in the 34th annual Al Dvorak Invitational. With 39 teams at the event, this is widely known as one of the premier high school wrestling events in the entire country. Despite the plethora of talent, the Warriors finished 5th out of 39 teams with 137 points. They finished as the top Wisconsin school in the invitational. The Warriors managed to place five individuals on the podium with Brendan Burke placing 5th (113 lbs.), Lane Anderson placing 8th (120 lbs.), Wyatt Ingham placing 3rd (182 lbs.), Grant Cook placing 2nd (195 lbs.), and Koy Hopke in 1st place (220 lbs.). With such impressive competition at the Al Dvorak Invitational, it is a fine accomplishment to contend and battle with these regional and national foes.
With the Warriors entering the final semester, they enter it with another road wrestling invitational, the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wisconsin on January 6th and 7th. At this event the Warriors will be among many fellow Wisconsin teams, along with teams from Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and even Arizona. The Warriors look to be the first Wisconsin team since 2008 to win the invitational. Simley High School is the reigning back-to-back Cheesehead Invitational champions. They, along with many other premier wrestling programs will be in attendance for the two-day event. According the Cheesehead Wrestling, this event will consist of 247 state ranked wrestlers from eight different states. Of the 247 ranked wrestlers, 36 of them are ranked #1 in their weight class and state, 33 are ranked #2, and 19 are ranked #3 in their weight class and state. Among the teams in the event, five of the teams are ranked in the top 50 programs in the entire nation, while 27 of the 39 teams are ranked within their state’s division. To say the Cheesehead Invitational will be competitive may be an understatement.
While the Warriors will have their hands full, I’m eager to see how the Warriors matchup with such stiff competition. One matchup I’m eager to check out is the dual between Amery’s Koy Hopke and Simley High School’s Gavin Nelson. Gavin Nelson is a current University of Minnesota Golden Gopher wrestling commit and currently ranked #3 nationally for the class of 2023. Nelson is also a bruising and outstanding running back for his Simley High School team, sounds a little bit like his opponent, Koy Hopke. Hopke took down Nelson in an upset win at last year’s Cheesehead Invitational to take home the 220 lb. weight class title. It appears the two will once again be on a crash course to meet one another at this year’s Cheesehead Invitational. It goes without saying, but when two top nationally ranked wrestlers go head-to-head, it’ll be worth watching.
As we celebrate the accomplishments thus far of the Amery boys wrestling team, I can’t help but get excited and eager for what is to come for this team. If you are interested in the Cheesehead Invitational, streaming options will be available via the Illinois Matmen webpage, but if you plan on making the trip to Kaukauna High School, presale tickets are available.
