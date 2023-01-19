Amery Warriors Sports Logo

Seven Amery wrestlers finished in the top three at the Freedom Irish Invitational Jan. 14. 

Those results led the Warriors to win the 16-team invitational as they finished with 189 points. Freedom was second with 167.5, while Shiocton took third with 143.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.