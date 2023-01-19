Seven Amery wrestlers finished in the top three at the Freedom Irish Invitational Jan. 14.
Those results led the Warriors to win the 16-team invitational as they finished with 189 points. Freedom was second with 167.5, while Shiocton took third with 143.
Koy Hopke ran his record to 37-0 as he won the 220-pound title. Hopke earned three wins – all pins, with his shortest amount time being 24 seconds over Medford’s Braxton Weissmiller in the quarterfinals. He had to go into the second period to pin Appleton North’s Brock Arndt in the finals.
Grant Cook improved his record to 33-4 as he won the 195-pound title. Cook registered two pins and a bye before defeating Freedom’s Patrick Moore 12-0 in the final. The pins were over Hortonville’s Aidan Roh and Mishicot’s Ben Griffey.
Wyatt Ingham was one of four Warriors, who placed second. Ingham pinned Ashwaubenon’s Easton Hockers and Freedom’s Trent Fuecht prior to having an injury default against Two Rivers’ Max Matthias in the 182-pound final. Ingham is now 34-4 overall.
Antonio Sowell recorded two decisions and a pin before losing 8-0 to Brillion’s Logan Mueller in the 106-pound final. He is now 24-12 overall.
Brendan Burke had a major decision and a pin in the 113-pound bracket before being pinned by Hortonville’s Wyatt Skebba in the final. Burke pinned Burlington’s Patrick Skrundz in 36 seconds and defeated Brillion’s Jace Nicklaus 15-4. Burke is now 29-7 overall.
Lane Anderson at 120 pounds pinned Appleton North’s Jackson Kolasinki and won in a tiebreaker over Hortonville’s Nolan Skebba before facing Brillion’s Bob Huntley in the final. Huntley improved his overall record to 32-2 as he won 8-3 over Anderson.
Hunter Beese fell 17-1 to Evansville’s Danny Heiser in the 132-pound semifinal before defeating Shiocton’s Jordan Jahnke to finish third. Beese is now 22-7 overall.
Bradyn Penard and Cole Andren placed sixth at 138 and 160 pounds respectively.
Spooner Quadrangular
The Warriors earned two dual wins in the Spooner Quadrangular Jan. 12 as they defeated Cumberland 54-13 and Rice Lake 84-0.
Against the Beavers, Amery picked up four pins thanks to Andren at 160 pounds, Beese at 132 pounds, Sowell at 106 pounds and Hopke at 285 pounds. Burke at 113 pounds recorded a 19-3 technical fall over Cooper Schramski, while Anderson won 9-1 over Noah Hile at 120 pounds. Penard decisioned Cumberland’s Boaz West at 138 pounds.
Ingham (182), Cook (195) and Sean Graf (170) earned forfeit wins.
There were only five matches wrestled in the Rice Lake match as the rest were all forfeits.
Amery won all five matches via pins.
Cook pinned Easton Stone in 69 seconds at 195 pounds while Anderson pinned Bailey McDonald in 1 minute, 33 seconds at 126 pounds. Beese defeated Elijah Zook in 45 seconds at 132 pounds. Ingham pinned Aidan Drost in 67 seconds at 1282 pounds and Trevor Hinz won his match over Tanner Koltunski at 145 pounds.
