Mid-February might be one of the greatest times of the year in Wisconsin, temperatures are warming up, the days are getting longer but if you an avid high school sports fan you have one thing in mind, the WIAA Tournament Series for winter sports.  This time of the year marks the start of post-season competitions for winter sports, and some deem it is as the greatest five weeks of high school athletics of the year.  

WIAA Wrestling Regionals annually kicks off the tournament series, and as an Amery Warriors fan; we have had an awful lot to cheer about with the Warriors Wrestlers in recent history.  This season looks to add the list of historical events for Amery Warriors Wrestling.  As a team the Warriors are looking to defend their Division 2 Back-To-Back Team State Championship and add individual success to the list.  

