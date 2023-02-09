Mid-February might be one of the greatest times of the year in Wisconsin, temperatures are warming up, the days are getting longer but if you an avid high school sports fan you have one thing in mind, the WIAA Tournament Series for winter sports. This time of the year marks the start of post-season competitions for winter sports, and some deem it is as the greatest five weeks of high school athletics of the year.
WIAA Wrestling Regionals annually kicks off the tournament series, and as an Amery Warriors fan; we have had an awful lot to cheer about with the Warriors Wrestlers in recent history. This season looks to add the list of historical events for Amery Warriors Wrestling. As a team the Warriors are looking to defend their Division 2 Back-To-Back Team State Championship and add individual success to the list.
With the loss of high end talent at a multiple weight classes, the question was going to be how deep will the Warriors be this year. Well they answered that question throughout the year as they traveled throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois to compete against some of the best teams and individuals in the Midwest. As a team this season they were able to show the depth in early January as they brought home the Team Title from the Freedom Invitational. An impressive feat as they were competing against the likes of Appleton-North, Ashwaubenon, West DePere, and many other Division 1 schools throughout Wisconsin.
The Warriors were able to continue the momentum as a team to the home triangular event on January 26, which features three of top eight wrestling teams in the state and would be the night a Middle Border Conference Team Champion would be crowned. The Warriors, ranked 5th by Wisconsin Grappler, hosted Baldwin-Woodville, ranked 6th and St. Croix Central, ranked 8th in the state. For those in attendance the event did not disappoint, many great matches in the three duals of the night. The Warriors put another notch in their belt that evening, winning both duals over Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central to be crowned Middle Border Conference Champions. The highlight of the night was a swing match during the Baldwin-Woodville dual, Conner Carlson (SR) secured a pin at 220 pounds to give the Warriors the lead for good. A great moment witnessing the elation from the Warriors bench and fans in attendance.
This weekend the Warriors look to keep it rolling at they travel to Osceola to compete at the WIAA Division 2 Regional, wrestling beginning at 10:00 am. This will be the first hurdle as a team to move onto defend their team state titles. The Warriors need to win the regional as a team to move onto Team Sectionals February 21 at St. Croix Central. This will not be an easy task as St. Croix Falls, ranked 7th by Wisconsin Grappler is at the Osceola Regional with the Warriors. Head Coach Mike Kelly commented on the chance to go for the three-peat, “It will be great if we can make another trip to Madison and look for the 3-peat; we will have to battle St. Croix Falls this weekend.” If the Warriors can move onto Team Sectionals, Coach Kelly noted that Baldwin-Woodville will be another great match to see who earns the berth to Team State.
As the team looks to earn a berth to state many individual wrestlers also have goals set to end the season wrestling at the Kohl Center in Madison. Coach Kelly explained, “ we have many wrestlers that have the chance to get to state, a lot is going to depend on how bad they want it.” Individual wrestlers will move onto the sectionals that are hosted in Amery on February 18, with wresting getting underway at 10:00 am. Highlighting the wrestlers who have great chances of making the trip to Madison, hopefully this list grows after this weekend’s Regional Tournament. (Note these are potential weight classes for these individual wrestlers)
Tony Sowell (FR), at 106 pounds look to make his first state tournament appearance. Tony has had a great freshman season and was pivotal in the matches against Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central two weeks ago.
Brendan Burke (SR), wrestling at 113 pounds Brendan looks to make a return trip to state as an individual. If you have not seen Burke wrestle, he is a competitor, and all his matches are entertaining to watch. A likely opponent at the sectional level is 9th ranked Tommy Brown from Northwestern.
Lane Anderson (SO) looks to make is second trip to Madison at 120 pounds; currently Lane is ranked 10th in all division in Wisconsin by FloWrestling. He has had an outstanding sophomore campaign and will likely have a great test at the Sectional Tournament by Baldwin-Woodville Colton Hush.
Hunter Beese (SR), at 132 pounds Hunter has had a great senior season. After enduring a shortened junior season from a back injury sustained in football. Hunter has been able to come back and compete at a high level and put himself in a great position to earn a berth to Madison.
Wyatt Ingham (JR), grappling in the 182-pound bracket Ingham eyes a return trip to Madison. He has had a remarkable junior season getting himself ranked as the #2 wrestler in Wisconsin. Wyatt was able to reach 100 career wins this season and looks to build on those wins all the way to Madison. In the sectional Wyatt will compete with another ranked opponent in Brayden Albee from Regis/Altoona.
Grant Cook (SR), moving up a weight class from last year to 195 pounds; Grant is set on making a return trip to Madison and have another successful showing. Going into post-season wrestling Cook is ranked as the #3 wrestler at 195 pounds. A career milestone of 100 wins and Freedom Invitational Champion were two highlights for the senior. A great potential matchup for Cook is at sectionals with Northwestern’s Ian Smith, who is ranked 4 by FloWrestling.
Koy Hopke (JR), Hopke is looking to defend back-to-back 220-pound state titles. Fresh off a World Championship this summer, Koy has not disappointed this season. Highlighted with reaching 100 career wins and being name Outstanding Wrestler at the Cheesehead Invitational, as Hopke pinned his way to a championship. Sitting at the top of the state rankings, Hopke maybe challenged by another ranked opponent in the bracket at sectionals in Regis/Altoona’s Caden Weber.
If you have not had the privilege of watching these student athletes show off their talents, make sometime in your schedule the next two weekends. Wrestling Regional and Sectional tournaments are like no other, the gyms are packed, fans are loud and the young men on the mats lay it on the line to earn their trip to wrestle at the Kohl Center.
