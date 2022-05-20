The conference leading Northwood/Solon Springs softball team handed Clear Lake a 10-0 loss May 10.
Annika Patrick had three hits for Northwood with four runs scored. Emme Golombiewski had three RBI, while Annika Patrick had two. Patrick also stole three bases.
The two Northwood pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. Zoey Vaara started and pitched four innings, while Lily Borst pitched the fifth inning.
Prairie Farm then defeated Clear Lake for the second time in a week, 16-6 May 13.
Prairie Farm scored in every inning, highlighted by five runs in the first and second innings.
Kellyn Hayden led the Warrior hitting attack, going 2-for-2 with a run scored. Brooke Hadac had a hit for two RBI. Other RBI went to Kallie Barthman, Hayden, and Ericka Strenke.
Clear Lake is 3-6 in the conference and 4-6 overall heading into the final week of the regular season.
