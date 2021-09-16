The Amery offense could only manage one goal in a 2-1 loss to Baldwin-Woodville Sept. 9.
“We struggled to get control of the ball; our passing was off all night, and Baldwin’s strategy to overload the wings caused a fair amount of chaos,” stated Amery coach Christopher Boyd.
Amery didn’t have a full squad as they were without senior captain Justin Walter and Nick Silvis left due to an injury in the first five minutes.
“Dayton White and Derrick Chute worked hard up top, but we struggled to get numbers forward in attack to support them and Baldwin was able to maintain defenders in position to deny us the looks on goal we are used to,” Boyd added. “We weren’t at our best, and Baldwin-Woodville played very well, adjusting to our tactical adjustments and finding a late goal to win.”
White scored the lone Amery (4-2 overall) goal in the first half off an assist by Otto Whitley. JC Wentz stopped 12 B-W shots in a losing effort.
“Aylen Castorena-Gonzalez was thrown into a new position this season and has grown into the role really well,” Boyd said. “He continues to win a vast majority of his one-on-one defensive battles, and his passing continues to improve every game.
“Both he and Chad Sarsland played the full 80 minutes for the second game in a row. Chad is a stellar defender, with good positional awareness and speed. He does an excellent job of connecting to Michael Lepak at sweeper and covering when Mike is called forward to defend.”
Defense, White highlight win over Somerset
JC Wentz stopped 10 Somerset shots to earn his second straight shutout win, this time by a 1-0 score Sept. 7.
“We came in knowing we would have to shut down Somerset’s No. 11 (Torsten Strom), who is a stellar player and athlete,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd explained. “We accomplished this by having Jack Smestad man-mark him for the majority of the game, though others helped when Jack tired or needed a break. This was largely successful in keeping him from creating dangerous attacks, though he was a menace all game.
“Our midfield succeeded in controlling play largely, with Somerset left to play on the counterattack. Our wings and midfield succeeded in getting forwards to aid in the attack, and we created several dangerous chances.”
They only need one as Dayton White converted off the assist from Justin Walter in the first half.
The Amery defense then took over. In particular, Boyd noted the play of Michael Lepak, Danny Tylee, Aylen Castorena-Gonzales, Chad Sarsland and Nick Silvis.
“Nick played all but a few positions, ranging from striker to center defenseman,” Boyd said. “He spent a vast amount of time in midfield but did time as a winger as well. His flexibility and quality at all positions is a huge asset.”
Boyd would like fewer 1-0 wins as the season progresses.
“We’d like to start turning some of these chances into goals,” he said. Amery finished with 17 shots, eight of which were on target. “Some of that comes down to luck; Somerset’s keeper was fantastic and made several brilliant stops. Some of it comes down to keeping calm when the moment strikes; we had several chances go wide or over the net with the keeper out of position. Additionally, there are some basics to which we need to return.
