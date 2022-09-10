Clear Lake Warriors logo

The Clear Lake cross country team competed in the Bruce Invitational Aug. 30. Due to outside factors, both teams were unable to field a full lineup.

“We have a young team just finding their places in the pack,” Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles said. “We ran tough but injuries and other obligations took away a few of our boys. The girls are working hard and making individual gains.”

