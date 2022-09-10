The Clear Lake cross country team competed in the Bruce Invitational Aug. 30. Due to outside factors, both teams were unable to field a full lineup.
“We have a young team just finding their places in the pack,” Clear Lake coach Kristi Niles said. “We ran tough but injuries and other obligations took away a few of our boys. The girls are working hard and making individual gains.”
Shelby Meyer led the Warrior girls with a 23rd place finish. Her time was 25 minutes, 2 seconds. Violet Wood took 33rd at 26:11.8, while Nora Eggert ran a time of 29:17.1, placing her 52nd. Ellie Cress rounded out the Warrior runners as she was 55th (30:01.8).
Phillips used four runners in the top 10 to take the team title with 38 points. Chequamegon was second with 54 as Cadott took third with 85. Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski ran away with the individual title, posting a time of 19:40.5. Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was second over a minute behind and Unity’s Ann Boland was third.
Meanwhile, for the boys, Paul Wagner led the trio with a time of 23:07.6. He placed 50th. Steven Wood took 67th at 24:55.2 and Xander Quinn was 81st (26.18.7).
Phillips placed four runners in the top eight to cruise to the team title with 32 points. Chequamegon took second with 65 and Solon Springs finished third with 77.
Solon Springs’ Isaac Dickenson edged Cadott’s Peter Weir for the individual title. Phillips’ Connor Gabay was third.
“We are hoping we have both a full boys and girls team for Cameron Thursday,” Niles concluded.
