Clear Lake Warriors logo

Nora Eggert’s 17 points and seven rebounds led the Clear Lake girls basketball team to a 60-21 win over Frederic Jan. 13. 

“This was our best overall game of the week,” Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert continued. “The defense was strong once again and we got good looks inside and finished.” 

