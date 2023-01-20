Warrior girls rout Frederic to cap off perfect week Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Jan 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nora Eggert’s 17 points and seven rebounds led the Clear Lake girls basketball team to a 60-21 win over Frederic Jan. 13. “This was our best overall game of the week,” Clear Lake coach Chad Eggert continued. “The defense was strong once again and we got good looks inside and finished.” Besides Nora Eggert’s performance, Kate Rosen chipped in with 14 points and Brandee Madison added 10 points along with six assists. Brenna Peterson had seven points and nine rebounds as Shelby Meyer tallied six points. Ellie Cress pulled down six rebounds. The Warriors stared the second half on a 16-0 run, eliminating any chances of a Frederic comeback. Clear Lake is now 7-1 in the conference and 10-3 overall.Clear Lake 44, Siren 39Madison’s career-high 21 points led the Warriors to the five-point win Jan. 12. “She was a menace on the defensive end and hit five of six three-point shots,” Chad Eggert said. The Warriors made 10 three-pointers on the night and only three two-pointers. “We again played good defense but shot poorly at the free throw line and around the hoop,” Chad Eggert continued.Cress chipped in with 10 points as Rosen added eight points and six rebounds. Peterson pulled down nine rebounds as Nora Eggert tallied five points and four rebounds. Clear Lake 49, Webster 30The Warriors used three-point shooting to claim the Jan. 10 win as they made 10 of them.

"We played good, solid defense all night," Chad Eggert said. "Offensively, we struggled to finish around the basket, but managed to knock down some outside shots."

Cress and Nora Eggert combined to hit eight three-pointers. Both finished with a game-high 16 points each. Cress pulled down seven rebounds as Eggert had five. Peterson nailed the other two three-pointers. She added 12 rebounds. Rosen contributed eight rebounds as Madison dished out four assists.

Clear Lake outrebounded Webster by eight. Lauren Hatfield led the Tigers with nine points while Gisele Reading finished with 11 rebounds. Webster shot 24 percent from the field and was 1-for-6 from the free throw line. 