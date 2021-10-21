Osceola was the two-time defending Middle Border Conference girls cross country team and had the 2021 meet on its home course.
At the same time, there’s been a new top dog in the conference this season and Thursday, they showed it once again.
Amery had its top five runners place in the top 12 to knock Osceola off the MBC mountain top. The Warriors finished with 35 points compared to Osceola’s 55. St. Croix Central was third with 68.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19 minutes, 25.7 seconds, with Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson second, nearly a minute behind. Altoona’s Grace Peters took third at 20:47.3.
After Peters, the Warriors dominated, placing four of the next five runners.
Tasha Tiry started with a fourth place finish (20:54.8), followed by Anna Gould (20:59.1). Alex Edwards was sixth at 21:12.5 and Grace Carlson was eighth (21:21.1). Lucci Aizpurua rounded out the Amery scoring with a 12th place finish (21:47.4).
The results from the girls meet showed the top 10 runners will all return next year. Osceola’s Chloe Backlund was the highest placed senior as she finished 11th.
Tiry, Gould and Edwards earned first team all-conference status, while Carlson and Aizpurua finished with second team honors.
Meanwhile, the Amery boys finished fifth with 143 points.
Osceola had five runners place in the top 12 to win the team title with 33. Prescott was second with 54 and Altoona took third with 70.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald won the individual champion at 16:35.3. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was second with 16:51.3 and Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik placed third at 17:29.3.
Logan Dockendorf was the top Amery runner, finishing eighth at 17:59.7. He earned second team all-conference honors.
Aidan Ziegler was 21st (18:47), with Samuel Kelling finishing 23rd (18:51.5). Joe Kelling earned a 45th place finish (22:27.2) and Jayden Knowlan registered a 46th place finish (23:17).
