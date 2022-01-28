The Clear Lake boys basketball team struggled from three point range against Unity and as a result, fell 45-37 in a Jan. 18 game.
“We hit some shots early and then we got real passive and starting playing their speed of game and we just couldn’t break it,” explained Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard. “They hit the shots down the stretch and we continued to struggle with their zone defense.
“Our inability to hit the three point shots were our biggest issue as with their length limited out smaller players from getting to the hoop.”
Clear Lake shot 31.1% from the field and 21.4% from three-point range.
“We struggled all night offensively,” Ryan Blanchard said.
Riley Peterson led the Warriors with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Caleb Logan and Andrew Campion scored six points each. Tyson Blanchard added four points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Brody Allen led Unity with nine points and seven rebounds. Wyatt Kocurek, Mason Brown, and Jacob Erickson tossed in eight points each.
Clear Lake 86, Frederic 63
Two days after posting a season-low 37, the Warriors responded with a season-high 86 in defeating Frederic.
“We were able to dictate the tempo early and we were able to get to the hoop off turnovers,” Ryan Blanchard said. “We did a great job of sharing the basketball and looking to make the extra pass tonight.”
Out of the 35 field goals made, the Warriors had 21 assists. They also recorded 14 steals. They shot 51.4% from the field, despite 16.6% from three-point range.
Riley Peterson led four Warriors in double figures with 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting from the field. He also added five rebounds and four assists.
Tyson Blanchard recorded another triple double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Andrew Campion chipped in with 15 points and four rebounds. Jacob Burbach added 12.
Ryan Blanchard saw a couple of things which could be worked on in the future.
“Our defense was not up to par and we looked like we were happy just outscoring them in this game,” he said. “We were able to get out to an early lead and then we just played even with them.”
Clear Lake 76, Shell Lake 40
Any concerns about the Warriors playing back-to-back nights were squashed as they raced out to a 45-10 halftime lead.
“We played with better intensity on the defensive end from the start tonight,” Ryan Blanchard said. “They didn’t get many easy looks and we were able to put pressure on them the whole first half.”
Clear Lake is now 8-2 in conference action and 11-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.