The Amery volleyball team picked up two wins on the triangular it hosted Aug. 31
The Warriors beat Glenwood City in three games 16-25, 25-13, 15-12 and swept Spooner 25-16, 25-20.
“Overall, we had a pretty well rounded game,” explained Amery coach Lisa Markee. “We had more people involved in getting kills, more people who had to step up and play defense as Glenwood City sent a lot of balls to the right.”
As for the first game against Glenwood City, Markee stated the following: “We mixed things up a bit in the first game to try out a few different line ups and they played well. We just had too many of our own errors.”
The second game went a lot better for the Warriors as they raced out to a 10-3 lead and cruised to the victory. The third game was 13-12 before back to back kills by Kailey Nelson and Victoria Greene clinched the set and the win for Amery.
Jadyn Werle led Amery with four kills, while Mia Brotzel and Greene each had three. Werle and Green each recorded three service aces. Raina Bryan had 11 set assists and Delaney Wold posted seven digs.
Against Spooner, Amery was down 8-4 when it went on a 6-0 run as Brotzel was serving. Then, when Wold went behind the serving line, they went on another scoring run to increase the lead to 18-9.
Werle recorded 10 kills against Spooner as Nelson finished with five. Greene had three service aces. Raina Bryan finished with six set assists and Wold had 18 digs.
