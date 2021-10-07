The Amery volleyball team was down 14-10 in the fifth set against Ellsworth Sept. 30.
Instead of just roling over, the Warriors fought match point after match point until it prevailed, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 17-15.
“We started off slowly, and it took everyone stepping up to do their part, but we were able to come back and win our first conference game,” said Amery coach Lisa Markee. “It has been really impressive how adaptable this team has been. I’m not sure we have had the same lineup or a full roster for more than one or two nights in a row.”
Jadyn Werle led the hitting attack with 20 kills. Madison Will added 11. Victoria Greene chipped in with nine.
Greene posted a team-high four blocks. Lily Weisenbeck registered 33 set assists and Raina Bryan finished with 11.
Five Warriors finished with more than 10 digs – Delaney Vold (29), Werle (23), Mia Brotzel (15), Weisenbeck (11) and Bryan with 10.
Vold recorded a team-high five aces and Brotzel registered four.
“From game to game, we have players moving positions and stepping up to fill roles when we need them,” Markee concluded.
Prescott 3, Amery 1
The Cardinals earned the conference win, 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17, Sept. 28.
“After a tight first set, the second set we let too many of our own errors take us out of the game, but I was proud of the way that we bounced back to take the third set,” Markee said.
Werle registered a team-high 12 kills, with Will posting nine. Greene chipped in with five.
Bryan had 14 set assists as Weisenbeck recorded eight.
Vold lead the team in digs (26) and aces (three). Werle finished with 12 digs and Weisenbeck posted eight.
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Amery 0
The Blackhawks were able to get the key points when needed in earning the 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 victory Sept. 23.
“Baldwin-Woodville has some good servers and hitters and kept us playing defense much of the night,” Markee said. “We were able to play some smart volleyball, especially in the second set to keep them out of system more often and lead for much of the game. Baldwin got in rhythm in second half of the third set and we weren’t able to get them back out.”
Kylie Burch led the hitting attack with four kills. Will and Brotzel added three. Burch registered three blocks. Bryan posted six set assists and Weisenbeck recorded five.
Vold had a team-high 23 digs and Brotzel posted 11.
Amery is now 6-6 overall.
