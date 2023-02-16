Two Middle Border Conference titles for Amery winter sports teams
Spring practices will start soon, fall sports will see changes next season
It is a great time to be an Amery Warrior fan. Both the wrestling team and hockey team are heading into tournament time as Middle Border Conference Champions and before you know it, practices will start for track, baseball, boys golf, girls soccer, softball and boys tennis.
The Amery Warrior hockey team shared their Middle Border Conference title with Baldwin Woodville. Amery will take on Spooner at home Thursday February 16 at 7 p.m. Should they win, they will play in Sectionals hosted by Amery against either Rice Lake or Medford/Rib Lake Friday, February 24.
Ten Amery Warrior wrestlers are headed to Sectionals February 18 in Amery as individuals.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control recently approved a number of coaches’ recommendations, impacting five fall sports.
The Board approved 10 recommendations that were originated and advanced by the fall coaches’ or officials’ advisory committees followed by a review of the executive staff, Sports Advisory Committee and the Advisory Council. The one volleyball recommendation supported by the Board was an amended coaches’ recommendation to add a fifth division to the Girls Volleyball Tournament Series beginning in the fall of 2024. The executive staff has been given clearance to develop and promulgate a five-division model to advance to the Advisory Council and Board of Control for final consideration at its January meeting in 2024.
The lone rule changes in two sports implement a game-ending regulation for significant score differentials. Beginning in 2023, a mandatory running clock will be applied during the 8- and 11-player football regular season and Tournament Series when the point differential reaches 35 points in the second quarter of a game. If a deficit falls below 35 points at any point prior to the start of the fourth quarter, the running clock will be discontinued. If the point differential falls below 35 points in the fourth quarter, the running clock will continue for the remainder of regulation.
In soccer, if the point differential after 60 minutes of play reaches eight or more goals during the regular season or Tournament Series, the game shall be terminated. The score at the time of the stoppage will be recorded as the final score beginning in the fall of 2023.
The girls golf coaches’ recommendation receiving acceptance from the Board splits the Division 2 Tournament Series field into three regionals per sectional. Beginning in the fall of 2023, the top three teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of the team qualifying for sectionals, advance to compete in the sectional meet.
The two tennis recommendations passed by the Board include adding an appointed coaches association representative to the State Team Tournament Seeding Committee. The representative will cast a tie-breaking vote if necessary. The second approved recommendation moves the starting time of the State Team Tournament on Friday to 3 p.m. or the earliest possible time after 3 p.m.
Four Officials Advisory Committee recommendations were approved, including three in the sport of volleyball. Officials will now be allowed the option to use electronic headsets to communicate during a volleyball match. In addition, volleyball officials may wear any NFHS-approved color of officials’ polo shirts, including white, blue or gray as long as the R1 and R2 match. The third volleyball officials’ recommendation approved by the Board, after it was amended, allows the WIAA logo to be placed on officials’ uniforms.
The other officials’ recommendation clarifies the limited responsibility of volunteer officials in soccer. Volunteers are not authorized to call offsides or fouls during a match.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 518 senior high schools and 45 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.
