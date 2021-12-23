The Clear Lake boys basketball team fell 65-61 to Turtle Lake Dec. 17 for its first loss of the season.
The game was lost early, according to Clear Lake coach Ryan Blanchard.
“We didn’t come out and match the Lakers’ intensity early and we seemed to play hesitant which didn’t go well,” he explained.
Turtle Lake went into the locker room with a 40-23 halftime lead, including hitting back to back three pointers at the end of the half, including a buzzer beater.
“You can’t do that against a good team,” Ryan Blanchard said. “We came out in the second half and really played well. We were able to tie it up at 50-50 and had chances to get easy points in the paint and at the free throw line cost us in the end.”
Brendan Strenke led three Lakers in double figures with 20 points and five rebounds. Blake Thill added 17 points, three assists and two steals. Toby Kahl recorded 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Noah Torgerson registered eight points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors struggled from the field, shooting 23-for-60 (38.3%). The free throw line percentage was even worse 2-for-9 (22.2%).
Will Cain led Clear Lake with 20 points. Riley Peterson added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. Andrew Campion tossed in nine. Tyson Blanchard recorded six points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
“We found out that we have to play 36 minutes every night out to compete against good ball teams,” Ryan Blanchard concluded. “We travel to Grantsburg this coming week to play an undefeated Pirate team that is on top of the conference.”
The Warriors are now 4-1 overall.
Clear Lake 70, Northwood 31
The Warriors ended the first half with a 39-11 lead and coasted in the second half to roll to the victory.
“Our defense played well through the night,” Ryan Blanchard added. “We shot the ball better at home and that always makes a big difference.”
Eleven Warriors scored led by Riley Peterson’s 18. Will Cain scored 12 and Lukas Becker added 11. Caleb Logan added nine.
Tyson Blanchard led the club in rebounds with seven, followed by Jacob Burbach and Becker with six. Blanchard dished out nine assists with Burbach finishing with five. Blanchard also registered eight steals.
“Early on we were a little out of sorts and going the motions,” Ryan Blanchard said. “About halfway through the first half we went on a 20-0 run to open up the game. When the boys want to play solid defense, we can lock teams down.”
Caden Denham led Northwood with nine points and seven rebounds.
