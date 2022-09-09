Christian Torgerson’s 150 yards rushing, and a touchdown helped the Turtle Lake football team defeat Clear Lake 22-14 in the Dunn/St. Croix conference opener for both teams Sept. 2.
Torgerson scored on a 46-yard run 41 seconds into the second quarter to put Turtle Lake on the scoreboard. He converted the two-point run, tying the game.
About three minutes later, Turtle Lake grabbed the lead for good as Walker Korish connected with Drew Torgerson on a 67-yard reception. The pair weren’t done as they connected one more time, an 18-yard reception in the third.
Clear Lake’s two touchdowns came through the air. Jacob Burbach threw a 19-yard pass to Dominic Leintz in the first quarter, while Blake Harris and Jordan Blanchard connected on an 18-yard reception with one second left in the fourth quarter.
Both teams are now 2-1 overall. The Warriors travel to Elmwood/Plum City (1-0 conference, 2-1 overall) Sept. 9. The Wolves routed Glenwood City 40-13 Sept. 2.
