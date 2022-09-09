Clear Lake Warriors logo

Christian Torgerson’s 150 yards rushing, and a touchdown helped the Turtle Lake football team defeat Clear Lake 22-14 in the Dunn/St. Croix conference opener for both teams Sept. 2.

Torgerson scored on a 46-yard run 41 seconds into the second quarter to put Turtle Lake on the scoreboard. He converted the two-point run, tying the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.