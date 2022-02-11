The Turtle Lake/Clayton wrestling team had four second place finishes at the Lakeland Conference meet Saturday at Luck High School.
Dominik Schaller received two byes at 106 pounds before falling to Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Christian Greener in the finals.
Mason Quade pinned Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe’s Preston Fredrickson in the semifinals before falling to Clear Lake’s Mitchell Anderson in the 126-pound final.
Wyatt Nitchey pinned L/F/G/S’s Phillip Brinkman in the 170-pound semifinals before falling to Shell Lake’s Cody Cox in the championship.
Caleb Blegen defeated Clear Lake’s Jordan Haley in the 285-pound semifinal before losing to Unity’s Mike Nelson in the final.
Earning third place finishes were Skylar Findley (220), Parker Lyttle (195) and Dawson Nordquist (182)
Those four place finishes helped Turtle Lake/Clayton to a fifth place finish overall. L/F/G/S won the meet with 181 points. Unity took second with 138 and Shell Lake was third with 133. Clear Lake took fourth with 126.5. Turtle Lake/Clayton scored 109.
