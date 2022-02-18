The Turtle/Lake Clayton wrestling team advanced three wrestlers from the regional held Feb. 12 in Cameron.
Wyatt Nitchey lost the semifinal match to Cameron’s Caleb Gillett at 170 pounds, but then recorded two points over Shell Lake’s Cody Cox and St. Croix Falls’ Devyn Rode to finish second. Nitchey is now 25-14 on the season.
Parker Lyttle won the second-place match over Unity’s Alex Holden at 195 pounds. Lyttle lost the championship match to St. Croix Falls’ Eli Prokop. Lyttle improved to 7-5 on the season.
Skylar Findley (7-2) lost the 220-pound championship to Unity’s Ethan Feist but took second as he pinned St. Croix Falls’ Kaleb Palmer.
Dominik Schaller and Mason Quade placed third at 106 and 120 pounds respectively, while Caleb Blegen took fourth at 285 pounds.
Turtle Lake/Clayton placed sixth in the team standings with 104 points. St. Croix Falls was the regional champion with 283 pounds. Cameron took second with 183.5 and Cumberland took third with 146.
Nitchey, Lyttle and Findley advance to the individual sectional Saturday in St. Croix Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.