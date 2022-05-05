The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team exemplified strength in numbers by winning the Clear Lake Invitational April 21.
Turtle Lake/Clayton finished with 121 points compared to Unity’s 116.25 points. Prairie Farm was third with 90.5.
Mariah Thill and Mackenzie Tarman each had two first place finishes. Thill won the 300 hurdles (50.50 seconds) along with the long jump (14-3). Tarman took the high jump (4-10) and the triple jump (31-10).
Thill added a second place finish in the 200 (27.90) and a third place finish in the 100 (13.34).
Tarman took a second in the 100 hurdles (17.84).
Taylor Anderson was third in the 400 (1:07.64), with Courtney Tarman one spot behind (1:08.31).
Megan Hoffman was third in the 800 (2:45.87) as Courtney Tarman took fifth (2:50.49). Hoffman was fourth in the mile run (5:58.56) while Mackenzie Symbal was sixth (6:07.25).
Ella Jensen was third in the triple jump (31-6 1/2) and Hailey Duffee placed fifth in the two mile run (15:15.90).
Meanwhile for the boys, they tied for seventh with 40 points. Grantsburg won with 184.333 points, while Unity took second with 113.5 and Glenwood City placed third with 99.5.
Joel Humphrey won the high jump at 5-10, while he was fourth in the 200 (24.44) and fifth in the 100 (11.97). Logan Gitzen took fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.56) and seventh in the triple jump (34-6).
