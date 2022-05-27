The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team was third in the Lakeland-West Conference Meet May 17 in Grantsburg.
Unity was the conference champion with 159.5 points. Webster placed second with 142. TL/Clayton was third with 124 points.
Mackenzie Tarman claimed TL/Clayton’s lone first place in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet-0 inches. Tarman also was second in the triple jump (32-5 ½) and 100 hurdles (16.85). The 1,600 relay of Taylor Andersen, Courtney Tarman, Mackenzie Tarman and Ella Jansen (4:25.92) also took second. Mariah Thill added two seconds in the 100 dash (13.48) and 300 hurdles (49.78).
Third places went to Thill in the 200 dash (28.25), Andersen in the 400 run (1:04.75), Mackenzie Symbal in the 800 run (2:35.80), 1,600 run (6:07.68) and Allison Wagner in the discus (85-5).
Fourths went to Anna Hoffman in the discus (85-3) and Jessica Bittorf in the 100 hurdles (18.77).
Andersen was fifth in the 200 dash (28.82) along with Ella Jansen in the triple jump (29-1 ¾).
The boys placed fourth in the team standings with 59. Grantsburg was the champion with 192 points. Unity took second with 159. Webster finished third with 116.
Joel Humphrey was the lone TL/C champion in the high jump at 5-10.
Third places went to Christian Torgerson in the 100 dash (11.98), Humphrey in the 200 dash (24.18) and Logan Gitzen in the triple jump (36-9).
Humphrey finished fourth in the 100 dash (12.02) along with the 800 relay of Logan Brandt, Braden Curtis, Landon King and Damen Micheels (1:48.61).
Fifth places went to Humphrey in the 300 hurdles (46.58), Gitzen in the 110 hurdles (18.68) and the 400 relay of Brandt, Curtis, King and Micheels (55.26).
Boyceville Invitational
The girls won the Boyceville Invitational team title May 12 with 133 points, edging Prairie Farm by one point. Glenwood City was third with 83.
They finished with four firsts led by Mackenzie Tarman in the high jump (5 foot-1 inch), Mariah Thill in the 200 dash (27.65), 300 hurdles (48.43) and Anna Hoffman in the discus (92-4).
Seconds went to Tarman in the 100 hurdles (17.90), Thill in the 100 dash (13.34) and Mackenzie Symbal in the 800 run (2:39.47).
Third places went to the 800 relay of Taylor Andersen, Jessica Bittorf, Ella Jansen, and Allison Wagner (2:05.11), Bittorf in the 100 hurdles (19.01), Hailey Duffee in the 3,200 run (16:27.76) and the 1,600 relay of Symbal, Courtney and Mackenzie Tarman and Andersen (4:30.90).
Thill took fourth in the long jump (14-8 1/4), while Bittorf was fourth in the 200 dash (28.87). Jansen placed fourth in the triple jump (31-5 ¼). Courtney Tarman also took fourth in the 800 run (2:51.13).
The boys placed fourth with 87 points. Phillips took the team title with 121 points. Spring Valley was second with 108 points. Glenwood City took third with 88.
Joel Humphrey took home two firsts in the high jump (6-2) and 300 hurdles (44.82). Logan Gitzen added the final first in the 110 hurdles (17.90).
Seconds went to Christian Torgerson in the 100 dash (11.72), Gitzen in the 300 hurdles (45.91).
Gitzen took third in the triple jump (37-3 ¾) along with the 1,600 relay of Shane Bittorf, Braden Curtis, Landon King and Dominik Schaller (4:14.51). Torgerson took third in the shot put (35-6 3/4).
The 400 relay of Logan Brandt, Spencer Hinze, Landon King and Damen Micheels was fourth (52.28).
Colfax Invitational
The girls took 11th with 33.5 points, while the boys placed 17th with six points at the Colfax Invitational May 10.
Ladysmith claimed the girls title with 86 points. Bloomer was second with 60.5, while Colfax took third with 59.
Mackenzie Tarman won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet-1 inch, while placing third in the 100 hurdles (17.51) and fifth in the triple jump (31-4 1/2). Mariah Thill was fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.21), sixth in the 100 dash (13.63) and seventh in the long jump (15-3). Mackenzie Symbal was fifth in the 800 run (2:37.50), while Taylor Anderson took eighth in the 400 dash (1:07.31).
Grantsburg took the boys title with 95 points. Northwestern placed second with 92 and Shell Lake was third with 69.
For the boys, Logan Gitzen was sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.37), Christian Torgerson took seventh in the 100 dash (11.94) and Joel Humphrey was eighth in the high jump (5-8).
