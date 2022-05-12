The Turtle Lake/Clayton girls track and field team had four first place finishes during the Amery Invitational May 3.
Those results helped TL/C take second place in the small school category of the Invite with 126 points. Prairie Farm was first with 145 points. Glenwood City took third with 105.5.
Makenzie Tarman won the 100 hurdles in 17.75 seconds. Mariah Thill took the 300 hurdles in 49.77. Mackenzie Symbal won the 800 run in 2:38.78 while the 800 relay of Jessica Bittorf, Emma Glaubitz, Allison Wagner, and Camryn Popenhagen placed first at 2:51.85.
Taylor Andersen was second in the 400 dash (1:07.73).
Thirds went to Thill in the long jump (14-3) and the 200 dash (28.07), the 3,200 relay of Hailey Duffee, Anna Hoffman, Megan Hoffman, and Courtney Tarman (11:39.24), the 1,600 relay of Andersen, Megan Hoffman, Courtney Tarman and Mackenzie Tarman (4:40.17) and Mackenzie Tarman in the triple jump (31-9 ¼).
Fourth place finishes went to Reanna Lewis in the discus (74-6), Duffee in the 3,200 run (14:46.34) and Thill in the 100 dash (13.57). Ella Jansen took fifth in the triple jump (28-5), while Allison Wagner also was fifth in the discus (74-1).
Meanwhile, for the boys, Joel Humphrey’s second place finish in the high jump (5-6) highlighted TL/C’s sixth place finish as it finished with 62 points. Grantsburg took first with 204 points, Glenwood City took second with 105 and Spring Valley scored 80.
Humphrey added a third place in the 200 dash (24.13), fourth place in the 100 dash (11.82) and a sixth place in the 400 dash (55.61).
Logan Gitzen was fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.63), 300 hurdles (49.49) and fifth in the triple jump (35-3 3/4).
Shell Lake Invite
Thanks to six first place finishes, Turtle Lake/Clayton claimed the Shell Lake Invite April 29.
Turtle Lake/Clayton finished with 166 points compared to Frederic/Luck’s 126.5. Webster took third with 117.5.
Mariah Thill won the 200-meter dash in 27.91 seconds, while Taylor Andersen took the 400 (1:05.61). Mackenzie Symbal finished first in the 800 (2:38.57) as Hailey Duffee rolled to the 3,200 (15:32.69).
The 1,600-meter relay of Mackenzie Tarman, Courtney Tarman, Andersen, and Megan Hoffman was first at 4:48.45 and the 3,200 relay of Anna Hoffman, Megan Hoffman, and Courtney Tarman and Duffee also placed first at 11:51.50.
Second place finishes went to Symbal in the 1,600 run (6:10.69), Mackenzie Tarman in the 100 hurdles (17.87) and high jump (4-10) along with Thill in the 300 hurdles (49.22).
Mackenzie Tarman took third in the triple jump (31-1), along with Anna Hoffman in the discus (85-4), Symbal in the shot put (27-6), Thill in the 100 dash (13.50) and Jessica Bittorf in the 200 dash (29.48).
The boys took fifth with 64 points. Shell Lake won the boys meet with 156 points followed by Webster’s 114. Siren took third with 89.
Joel Humphrey placed fourth in the 100 (12.17), 200 (24.29), 300 hurdles (47.16) and third in the high jump (5-8).
Logan Gitzen was fifth in the 400 (1:00.11), fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.23), second in the triple jump (35-10) and fifth in the high jump (5-4).
Landon King took fifth in the 200 (25.57), triple jump (32-6) and eighth in the long jump (14-11).
