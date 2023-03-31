Amery Warriors Sports Logo

With two feet of snow on the ground and not much warm weather in sight; track season has become reality over the last three weeks for the Amery Track team.  With the weather most of the work has been put in at the Amery Middle School Gymnasium, and on occasion you can catch a glimpse of the distance runners putting work in on any cleared road near campus.

With the delayed spring, extensive practice indoors proposes challenges for the athletes and the coaches.  Head Track Coach Jusin Schuh stated, “The struggle that we face is just not having the room indoors to train properly and the risk of injury increases with indoor practices.”  Schug went on to describe the uphill battle it is for many of the field events, as replicating these indoors can be difficult.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.