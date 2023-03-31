With two feet of snow on the ground and not much warm weather in sight; track season has become reality over the last three weeks for the Amery Track team. With the weather most of the work has been put in at the Amery Middle School Gymnasium, and on occasion you can catch a glimpse of the distance runners putting work in on any cleared road near campus.
With the delayed spring, extensive practice indoors proposes challenges for the athletes and the coaches. Head Track Coach Jusin Schuh stated, “The struggle that we face is just not having the room indoors to train properly and the risk of injury increases with indoor practices.” Schug went on to describe the uphill battle it is for many of the field events, as replicating these indoors can be difficult.
Despite the challenges of being indoors for practice, the Warriors have been able to adapt a more explosive and speed design to daily workouts to help the athletes be ready when outdoor season gets underway, who knows when this is going to happen.
Even with spring weather that is tough for coaches to recruit athletes, the Warriors have a good group of athletes participating this spring. The Warrior boys have 24 athletes this spring, with many returning contributors from last spring. With added depth this spring the boys look to compete at a high level in the relays and individually. As many athletes have put in great work in the offseason the boys look to finish in the top half of the conference in mid-May. Coach Schuh noted; Logan Dockendorf, Kruse Yuhas, Caleb Danielson, and Cole Andren as athletes ready to have a great spring.
On the girls, the Warriors are looking to compete at a high level throughout the season. With 29 girls participating the coaches and the athletes set the team goal of a Middle Border Conference Championship. This is a great goal and for sure one that is attainable; the Warriors return a great group of talent from last years squad. Schuh remarked they have many leaders on the girls team and the ones the girls look to are Grace Carlson, Luciana Aizpurua, Natasha Tiry, Alex Edwards, Kelly Fern, and Grace Williamson. With all the leaders on the team, it is no surprise the season goal is set high for the team.
Formerly coaching Track and Field in Amery I personally know athletes and coaches come into the season with many individual goals; many of the athletes previously named along with others have high aspirations of completing their season at the State Track Meet in La Crosse the first weekend in June. The Warriors return many female athletes that competed at State last season; highlighted by 100 Meter State Champion Luciana Aizpurua, 6th Place Finisher Kelly Fern in Pole Vault and a girls 4x800 Meter Team consisting of Alex Edwards, Anna Gould, Natasha Tiry (Alternates Paige Komanec and Hadassah Ingham).
The Warriors look to add more athletes to the list of state competitors in La Crosse; if you have never witnessed this sporting event it is a great display of athletes from around the state and a great way to get sun burnt early in the summer. This year it looks as if you will get to watch many Warriors compete with the best in the state to reach podium.
From the sounds of it, the Warriors had a good showing at the first meet of the year last Friday at UW-Stout. If you are looking to get your track and field fix in with all the snow on the ground. The Warriors will be busy over the next week:
Thursday March 30 – Indoor meet at UW – River Falls
Saturday April 1 – Indoor meet at University of Minnesota
Tuesday April 4 – Indoor meet at UW – River Falls
Everyone keep wishing for sunny skies, warm temperatures, and mild wind to bring on the melt and we can all see what our Warrior Track athletes can do in Track & Field. Look forward to hearing lot of good news surrounding this group of athletes all spring long. Once these events move to outdoors, check the schedule and go catch a glimpse of all the great work these coaches and athletes put in all spring.
