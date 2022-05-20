Turtle Lake/Clayton girls had eight second place finishes during the Webster Invitational May 5.
Mackenzie Tarman had three of them: 100 hurdles (18.01 seconds), triple jump (31-10 1/2) and high jump (4-10). Mariah Thill took second in the 300 hurdles (50.31) and 200 dash (27.68). The other two belonged to Mackenzie Symbal in the 1,600 run (6:08.46), the 1,600 relay of Taylor Andersen, Megan Hoffman, Courtney Tarman and Mackenzie Tarman (4:36.55) and Hailey Duffee in the 3,200 run (15:06.40).
Those results helped TL/Clayton finish third with 115.5 points. Unity won the 10-team meet with 140.5 points. Webster took second with 116.
Third place finishes went to Thill in the 100 dash (13.69), Jessica Bittorf in the 100 hurdles (19.24), the 800 relay of Bittorf, Camryn Popenhagen, Allison Wagner, and Hannah Vanda.
Fourth place finishes went to Taylor Andersen in the 400 dash (1:06.01), the 400 relay of Hannah Vanda, Camryn Popenhagen, Marissa Hernandez, and Kylie Schaber. Thill finished fourth in the long jump (14-5) and Ella Jansen in the triple jump (28-9 ¾).
Meanwhile for the boys, they finished sixth with 47 points. Grantsburg took first with 125 points. Unity was second with 116.25. Shell Lake placed third with 104.5.
Joel Humphrey was second in the high jump (5-6), third in the 300 hurdles (45.67), fifth in the 200 dash (23.99) and seventh in the 100 dash (12.12). Logan Gitzen took fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.30), fourth in the high jump (5-4), fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.71) and was seventh in the long jump (16-7). The 400 relay of Logan Brandt, Braden Curtis, Christian Torgerson and Damen Micheels was fourth (50.72).
