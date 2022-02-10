The Clear Lake wrestling team had three first place finishes during the Lakeland Conference Tournament Saturday at Luck.
Steven Wood won the 113-pound title only wrestling one match. He received two byes and then recorded a 17-0 technical fall over Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Aidan Johnson.
Mitchell Anderson used two pins to take the 126-pound title. He pinned Shell Lake’s Noah Lauterbach in the semifinals and then pinned Turtle Lake/Clayton’s Mason Quade with 11 seconds left in the match in the finals.
Tyler Sunday took the 145-pound title. He pinned Unity’s David Whitlock in the semifinals and then Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe’s Troy Duellman in the finals.
Lukas Paulson took second at 160 pounds. He pinned Unity’s Isaiah Holden in the semifinals and then fell 11-0 to L/F/G/S’s Lucas D’Jock in the finals.
Jordan Haley placed third at 285 pounds. He was defeated by Turtle Lake/Clayton’s Caleb Blegen in the semifinals and then pinned L/F/G/S’ Michael Wright in the third place match.
Other Warriors who placed included Trevor Gilbertson and Ethan Wagner, who both placed fourth at 132 and 220 pounds respectively. Brennen Wagner (138) and Jonathan Anderson (170) took fifth each.
Clear Lake finished fourth in the team standings. L/F/G/S won with 181 points. Unity was second with 138. Shell Lake took third with 133. Clear Lake scored 126.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.