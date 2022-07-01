The Turtle Lake/Clayton baseball team finished with three selections to the Lakeland-West all-conference teams.
Senior Blake Thill nabbed TL/C’s lone first team selection. He was a second-team selection last year.
Conference champion Grantsburg had three first team selections to finish with four overall. Unity actually had the most with five overall. Shell Lake joined the Pirates with four each.
Junior Avery Starzecki earned a second team selection for TL/C, while junior Josh Young finished with an honorable mention selection.
Joining Thill on the first team were Grantsburg’s Carson Knutson, Zach Miller and Colten Lozier, Unity’s Jake Grams and Jaxon Tilton, Shell Lake’s Sam Negus, Siren’s Nick Webster, Webster’s Auston Sigfrids and Luck/Frederic’s Wyatt Jensen, who was named player of the year.
Jensen, Knutson, Webster and Sigfrids were also voted to the first team in 2021.
Out of the 25 selections, 12 were seniors and 11 were juniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.