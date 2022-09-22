Strong third quarter helps GC defeat Clear Lake Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Author email Sep 22, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Glenwood City football team used a 19-0 third quarter to defeat Clear Lake 26-14 Sept. 16.All three touchdowns came on the ground as the Hilltoppers finished with 293 yards rushing and four touchdowns overall.Max Janson led the way for GC (1-2 conference, 3-2 overall) with 20 rushes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Gabe Knops added 43 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jacob Burbach connected with Jordan Blanchard on a 31-yard reception for Clear Lake's first touchdown with one minute, 45 seconds left in the first quarter.The Warriors went into halftime with the lead thanks to a Dominic Leintz five-yard run and Leintz adding the two-point run. Clear Lake finished with 99 yards total offense. Clear Lake is now 0-3 in the conference and 2-3 overall. The Warriors travel to Spring Valley (3-0, 4-1) 7 p.m. Friday. 