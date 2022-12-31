Amery Warriors Sports Logo

The Amery boys hockey team scored three goals in the first period against Menomonie Dec. 20. However, it was the second period which told the story of the game. 

“We came out in the second and completely dominated,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “At one point, the shots were 18-0 in the period. It was a complete team effort to put this game in our hands.” 

