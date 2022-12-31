The Amery boys hockey team scored three goals in the first period against Menomonie Dec. 20. However, it was the second period which told the story of the game.
“We came out in the second and completely dominated,” Amery coach Tim Henningsgard said. “At one point, the shots were 18-0 in the period. It was a complete team effort to put this game in our hands.”
The final was 5-1.
“Our forecheck was outstanding all night,” Henningsgard continued. “We were creating scoring chances and getting pucks to the net. The 48 shots in the game proved that.”
Taylor Gariepy started the scoring at the 4 minute, 19 second mark of the first period with assists by William Jensen and Jacob Maxon.
Four minutes later, Cayden Meyer made the score 2-0 with assists by Max Mike and Fredrik Henningsgard. Vincent Greene scored his team-leading ninth goal 23 seconds later with Daniel Koch on the assist.
Max Mike scored on a power play goal in the second period with Meyer and Danny Tylee on the assist. Jacob Maxon wrapped up the scoring with an even strength goal in the third period with Greene on the assist.
Amery outshot Menomonie 48-16, including 20-3 in the second period.
“This is the second game in a row we have had put up over 40 shots but struggled to find the back of the net,” Tim Henningsgard said. “We will need to concentrate on burying our chances in practice. Going forward, we aren’t going to get this many chances, so we need to start to capitalize better.”
Avery Starzecki stopped 15 shots to earn the win.
Amery improved to 6-1 overall, while the Mustangs fell to 2-5.
