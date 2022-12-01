The trial of former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Dan Steffen, 52, which was postponed in October because Steffen’s attorney, Eric J. Nelson, required surgery and recovery time, has been rescheduled to begin April 24, 2023, in St. Croix County.
Steffen, who has been accused of secretly recording sexual encounters with two women, initially appeared in court Feb. 16, 2021, which was followed by a preliminary hearing on March 12 of that year.
An initial pre-trial conference was held on June 21, with a second pre-trial conference scheduled for July 22 and continued on July 26, where a jury trial was first scheduled for Jan. 24-28, 2022.
Following a final pre-trial conference where jury information was laid out. A total of 60 jurors were set to be called, and 14 jurors (with two alternates) were scheduled to be seated.
Steffen, at the time, was being represented by attorney Bruce Patrick Anderson.
However, two days later, Jan. 7, 2022, the defense requested a change of counsel. The motion for change of counsel from Anderson to attorney Eric John Nelson was granted in mid-February and was followed on April 22 by several motions from Nelson, including a request for a change of venue.
Another extension was requested by Assistant Attorney General David M. Maas to answer Nelson’s motions.
The trial venue was officially changed in July from Polk County to St. Croix County and the week-long jury trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 24.
On Sept. 28, the court was notified that Steffen had changed his address from 1814 60th Ave., Osceola, to P.O. Box 1791, Pompano Beach, Fla.
On Oct. 19, just days before the trial was set to begin in St. Croix County Court in front of Judge Scott J. Nordstrand, defense attorney Nelson asked for another extension because he was scheduled for medical surgery on Oct. 27, which was midway through the scheduled trial. That extension was granted, and then at a status conference on Oct. 31, the April 24, 2023, rescheduled date was agreed upon.
Steffen is facing three charges of capturing an intimate representation, a Class I felony. Steffen was charged in February 2021 with recording sexual encounters with two women secretly. One of the women alleges the relationship was in exchange for leniency in an ongoing case.
The maximum sentence for these felony charges is 3-½ years per-count and a possible $10,000 fine.
Prosecuting attorney is Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General David Maas.
