The trial of former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Dan Steffen, 52, which was postponed in October because Steffen’s attorney, Eric J. Nelson, required surgery and recovery time, has been rescheduled to begin April 24, 2023, in St. Croix County.

Steffen, who has been accused of secretly recording sexual encounters with two women, initially appeared in court Feb. 16, 2021, which was followed by a preliminary hearing on March 12 of that year. 

