It seems as if spring sports just started, but the WIAA State Track & Field meet is Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3. This may be one of the best high school sporting events of the year. The number of spectators and athletes competing is second to none. Along with the facility at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. One thing that is for sure, it will be hot and the chance of a thunderstorm at some point during the two day meet is near 100%.

This time of year always gets me to jog my memory and tell stories from twenty plus years ago, when I was part of the 2001 Amery Warriors Boy’s Track & Field State Champions. This was the one year of track I ran in high school and was fortunate enough to compete with many great athletes and fortunate enough to compete at a high level. At this meet Eric Teig, 1600 m state champion, and the boys 4x800 m relay consisting of Teig, Adam Morris, Craig and Cary Cardinal. Many great moments of this meet but these two titles help propel to the team championship.

