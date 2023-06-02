It seems as if spring sports just started, but the WIAA State Track & Field meet is Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3. This may be one of the best high school sporting events of the year. The number of spectators and athletes competing is second to none. Along with the facility at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. One thing that is for sure, it will be hot and the chance of a thunderstorm at some point during the two day meet is near 100%.
This time of year always gets me to jog my memory and tell stories from twenty plus years ago, when I was part of the 2001 Amery Warriors Boy’s Track & Field State Champions. This was the one year of track I ran in high school and was fortunate enough to compete with many great athletes and fortunate enough to compete at a high level. At this meet Eric Teig, 1600 m state champion, and the boys 4x800 m relay consisting of Teig, Adam Morris, Craig and Cary Cardinal. Many great moments of this meet but these two titles help propel to the team championship.
If I recall correctly, all entries at the state meet scored points for the team that weekend, which consisted of all four relay races, Teig in the 1600 m run, Steve Williamson in the 110 m hurdles, 300 m hurdles and triple jump. As you can see, I was blessed to have some elite athletes to be running with that spring. (If I screwed up any names or events I apologize, going off all memory).
After a successful track career, I was also fortunate enough to coach many great track athletes in Amery in the early 2000’s. Highlighted in 2009, which was my last season coaching track, where Kelly Stewart was the 800 m run state champion.
Reminiscing about the past is always fun, which makes me feel old, but our Amery athletes have put themselves in a great situation to add to the historic run of Amery Track & Field over the last 30 years. The girls’ team is sending two relay teams and five individual entries to La Crosse this weekend.
First to look at the two relays that booked their tickets to La Crosse. The 4x100 m relay, consisting of Hannah Rosenberg, Grace Carlson, Luciana Aizpurua, Kelly Fern, with alternates Siri Yuhas and Jenna Hardina. Are in a loaded event this year, as the Warriors run in Heat 1 Lane 7 in the preliminary round. The top 9 make it to the finals on Saturday and looking at the heat sheets the Warriors will have to run clean and fast to get the opportunity. There are 13 out of the 16 schools coming into the meet that all have times under 51 seconds. Should be a fun event to watch.
The 4x800 m relay team is next to preview; the Warriors runners are Alex Edwards, Anna Gould, Anna Williamson, Natasha Tiry, along with alternates Paige Komanec and Kaitlyn Peterson. The Warriors have posted a time to place them in the fast heat that kicks of the finals on Saturday morning. As it sits going into the meet the Warriors have posted the 8th best time, which means they will lay it on the line to get themselves on the podium Saturday Morning.
On the individual side, the Warriors had some clutch performances late in the sectional meet last Thursday to add to their entries. Starting with the jumping events, where Grace Carlson will compete in long jump and Grace Williamson in the triple jump, both of whom are the girls that hit a jump when it counted last week. Carlson is in the first flight in the long jump and looks to improve her school record to score points for the team. Williamson in the triple jump will also compete in the first flight and will have to jump well to obtain points for the team.
The Warriors have another field event entry, Kelly Fern in the pole vault. This is always a fun event to watch at the state track meet and usually gets the crowd going. Fern is seeded second overall and is looking to add her name to the list of Amery state champions.
Rounding out the individual entries is Luciana Aizpurua in the 100 m and 200 m runs. Aizpurua returns to La Crosse as the defending 100 m state champion and looks to defend her title. As she will hit the track with fastest time in the state so far this spring. The girls’ 200 m run in Division II could be one of the races of the weekend. There are 3 girls that have broken 25 seconds this spring, which for those of that know nothing about track, that is fast. The hopes of a double state championship is on the horizon for Luciana.
The Warriors will be well represented in La Crosse this weekend; want to say GOOD LUCK LADIES and enjoy every moment of it. In 20 years you will also be sitting at home thinking of all the great memories the state track meet creates.
